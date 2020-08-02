James Tennyson lands British lightweight title after defeating Gavin Gwynne with sixth-round stoppage

James Tennyson produced a vicious sixth-round stoppage of Gavin Gwynne to win the vacant British lightweight title at the Matchroom Sports HQ last night.

The Belfast man's extra power was evident from the opening bell and while Gwynne showed plenty of heart, he couldn't dent Tennyson who delivered a perfect right hook to force the Welshman to take a knee after a momentary delayed reaction.

A relentless barrage of blows had Gwynne reeling and referee Phil Edwards wisely stepped in with 30 seconds remaining in the round.

"This means everything," said Tennyson. "Gavin's a real tough lad… I'm happy with my performance, it's just a shame there wasn't a crowd in there.

"I stuck to my game plan, I had to be patient and just keep working away."

Promoter Eddie Hearn immediately suggested that Tennyson would move on from British level and seek European honours with a potential clash against Belgium's EBU champion Francesco Patera, who last June stopped Belfast man Paul Hyland.

"I want to see James Tennyson up at world level… there's the possibility of Patera for the European title. I'd love to see the Jorge Linares fight… that would light up the place. What an entertainer and what a fighter he is," said Hearn.

Tennyson's quality punches in the first two minutes gave him the opening round, working particularly well to the body with his left hand while Gwynne had some success in the latter stages as he stood toe-to-toe with the Belfast man.

In the second round, Tennyson marched straight forward and unloaded his heavy artillery and while the Welshman was prepared to stand at close quarters he was forced to soak up quite a bit of punishment throughout the three minutes.

The third round saw Tennyson use the ring more before launching his attacks. While that at times allowed Gwynne to have some success with his left hand, the former European super-featherweight champion was clearly landing the quality blows and his extra power was evident.

Tennyson maintained his high intensity in the fourth, picking his hard shots to body and head against his gritty opponent who lacked any real snap in his punches, even when scoring.

To his credit, Gwynne maintained a high output despite being caught by heavy shots. Then Tennyson found that crunching right hand and all the fight just seemed to drain from the Welshman, who finished with his face a bloody mess and no doubt ribs aching from the many blistering left and right hooks.