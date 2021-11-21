Jonathan Rea wins race double but Toprak Razgatlioglu does enough to take World Superbike Championship title

Jonathan Rea won both races on the day his World Superbike title slipped away. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

It might have been the day Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike Championship crown was finally taken away, but he couldn’t have ended the season in any better fashion.

The six-time champion, who was denied a seventh successive title by Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, won both of the feature races on the final day of the campaign in a remarkable display that was only enough to draw within 13 points of his rival at close of play.

Rea had gone into the weekend 30 points behind and when Saturday’s Superpole outing was rained off, it left only 50 points on the table.

That meant that Razgatlioglu’s second place finish in Sunday’s first race was enough to seal the title with a race to spare and missing the podium to finish fourth in the final race was of little inconvenience.

Rea can at least look forward to 2022 with renewed optimism after taking his tally of race wins to 12 for the season by finishing 0.67 seconds clear of Razgatlioglu in race one and then edging Scott Redding in the final outing of the year.

The Ballyclare rider will certainly be back next year to stake his claim for another world crown with Kawasaki.

He has one year remaining on his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2022, but the 34-year-old has no intention of calling it quits any time soon.

“I’m so fortunate to have a race-winning package here in World Superbike with KRT, an incredible team,” Rea said.

“Maybe if they still love me in two years’ time, we’ll be together, but you never know what racing can bring. I am so, so motivated to keep winning in World Superbike.

“I have so many good memories from this sport and I’ve had an incredible life, an incredible story and I’m proud to be at such a number,” added Rea, who clinched a milestone 100th career WSBK victory in the first race of the season at Motorland Aragon in Spain, and later achieved a record 200th podium finish at Most in the Czech Republic.

“I’m having fun, that’s the biggest positive but I think in the next years my future will be decided by the feeling and I’m sure one day, I’ll wake up, see my flight ticket and think, ‘oh, I have to go away again’. That’s the time to stop but I don’t see that. Maybe it’s two or three years away.”

The Ulster rider has formed a spectacularly successful partnership with Kawasaki since he joined the manufacturer in 2015, ripping up the history books with a series of record-breaking feats.

He has become the poster boy for the World Superbike Championship, but unsurprisingly Rea has often been linked with a switch to the MotoGP premier class.

However, his interest in a move to the series would only have been genuinely pricked by a serious offer from a competitive team, and it seems any prospect of that happening at this stage in his career is unlikely.

And while Rea might have some regrets that the right opportunity never presented itself, his place in motorcycling’s history books is assured.

“I’m a little bit frustrated with this to be honest because if you look at my CV, I’ve been knocking on the door of MotoGP teams but the door never opens,” he said.

“I’m not sure why, but I am so happy here in World Superbike and I am happy with what I achieved.”