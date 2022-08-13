Kearney’s boys are ‘up and running’ as Coleraine overcome Cliftonville

Coleraine 3-1 Cliftonville

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was delighted to see his players get their season “up and running” at the first attempt after a 3-1 win against Cliftonville at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders — who failed to beat the north Belfast side in six contests last term — led by two goals at the break after Evan McLaughlin pounced twice to make it a debut to remember for the Derry City loanee.

However, Cliftonville halved the arrears on 57 minutes when Ryan Curran headed in from Levi Ives’ dangerous delivery.

Only the woodwork would deny the Reds an equaliser when Ronan Hale’s thunderbolt cannoned off the upright, with Dean Jarvis also being thwarted by the frame of the goal at the other end with a header that clipped the post.

With Cliftonville pushing for a point, the hosts ensured an opening day three points in added time when Jamie Glackin’s long range effort bounced in front of Fynn Talley and sailed into the back of the net.

“You just want the win,” said Kearney.

“When take the scenario away from it and who you’re playing away from it anything else, you always have that feeling at the start of the season that until you get that first win, you’re never really up and running.

“There have been a few seasons where we’ve won the first game and there’s been a few when it’s taken until the second or third fixture.

“It’s always uncomfortable until you get there and for us, the mission was to get the three points by whatever means necessary to get up and running.

“We spoke about the importance of the third goal at half-time. There was no over analysis and we knew that they would have a riot act in there and they would have a response for 15 or 20 minutes and that spell would make or break the game.

“It turned out that way, we were disappointed to concede the goal how we do but, more importantly, I think the response after that was ever so pleasing.

“It’s a start and it’s only three points so that’s all we can ask for.”

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin warned that his side can’t run the risk of believing their own hype after finishing runners-up last season.

“We don’t like going in too deep on our boys after one game,” he said.

“It’s a disappointing performance because we’ve been so good over this last year.

“But I said to the players if they are living off last season then they’re at the wrong club because they won’t be judged on what happened last season, they will only be judged on what happens now.

“I don’t expect it to happen again. It’s the first game of the season, conditions are tough with it being so warm.

“We’ve had so many individual errors throughout, but we have to learn a harsh lesson and bounce back from it next week.

“Coleraine deserved the win and we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“We pulled the game back at 2-1 and we pushed for an equaliser, which is probably something you wouldn’t have expected after watching the first half hour.

“After Ronan hit the crossbar, I thought we might have got an equaliser, but another error at the end seals the game for them.”

COLERAINE: Gallagher 6, Kane 7, D Jarvis 8, Mullan 7, Carson 7, Farren 7, Lynch 7, Glackin 7, E McLaughlin 9 (A Jarvis, 89 mins, 5), McDermott 8, Shevlin 7 (McCrudden, 87 mins, 5). Unused subs: Deane R Brown, McKendry, J McLaughlin, O’Mahony.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley 5, Ives 6, Addis 6 (Moore, 87 mins, 5), Gallagher 6 (C Curran, 55 mins, 6), R Curran 6, McDonagh 5 (Mallon, 66 mins, 5), Lowe 5 (Rory Hale, 55 mins, 5), Gormley 6, Casey 5 (Doherty, 46 mins, 5), Turner 5, Ronan Hale 6. Unused subs: Gartside, Coates.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 6