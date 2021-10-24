Kyle Montgomery, who featured in BBC NI’s The Estate, spared jail over drugs rap

Reality ‘star’ of BBC doc The Estate admits guilt

The ‘star’ of a reality TV show has avoided prison despite pleading guilty to attempted drug dealing.

Kyle Montgomery — who featured in BBC NI’s The Estate which depicted life in Coleraine’s tough Ballysally area — had a one-year jail sentence suspended for three years when he appeared at Antrim Crown Court last week.

The 33-year-old admitted attempted possession of cannabis with intent to unlawfully supply, and a second charge of possessing the drug.

Montgomery has led a troubled existence since appearing in the popular fly-on-the-wall series a decade ago.

In 2015 he was convicted of lobbing a brick through the window of an ex-girlfriend’s home after she phoned police to complain that he had “kicked her door in”.

The recovering drug addict was also forced to quit social media, explaining that his minor celebrity status had led to him being abused.

Ballysally in Coleraine during filming for The Estate

Montgomery’s honesty on The Estate won him admirers after he talked openly of having a £300 per week cocaine habit which led him to attempt suicide and slash his arms with razor blades.

He later told Sunday Life that he was determined to turn his life around for the sake of his young daughter.

“Depression is something I live with every day but a few years ago things were really bad.” said Kyle.

“I was in a bad way taking drugs every weekend. I would spend between £200 and £400 a weekend on cocaine. I would stay up all weekend at house parties. I’d take cocaine, mephedrone, pills, whatever there was. It was crazy.”

Revealing a diagnosed personality disorder, Montgomery added: “One day when things were really bad I tried to kill myself. I went into the garage at my mum and dad’s house where I was living and I stood on a step ladder with a rope around my neck.

Kyle Montgomery from TV show The Estate pictured in Ballysally in 2012

“I tried to kick the ladder away but it slipped under me and didn’t fall away. I managed to get back on the ladder again. I wanted to die but it didn’t work. The next day I was admitted to a psychiatric unit.

“I started self-harming, cutting myself. I saw the others do it and did the same. It felt like a relief from the depression. I’ve cut myself so many times. I have scars all over my arms but I have them covered with tattoos.”

Montgomery has since left the Ballysally estate and according to court papers is living in the Blackhill area around 10 miles outside Coleraine.

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk