Labourer 'threatened to harm partner and their baby' on New Year's Day, court told

A labourer who allegedly threatened to harm his partner and their 10-month-old baby on New Year’s Day has appeared in court charged with a breach of the peace.

Maciej Pawel Klinder (33), originally from Łódz in Poland but now living in Belfast, appeared at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was granted bail following a short hearing.

The court was told police attended an address in Sunnyside Park, south Belfast, shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day following an abandoned 999 call.

Detectives told the court the attending officers were met by the defendant who “presented his wrists for arrest” and said if he was not arrested he would “hurt his partner and their baby of ten months”.

The court also heard the defendant, who has the word ‘family’ tattooed above his right eye, told police at the scene he “hoped to go away for a long time” otherwise he would hurt his partner and their child.

Mr Klinder, who refers to himself as SirCandy Montana on his Facebook profile, was arrested for behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace before appearing in court on Saturday morning.

District judge George Conner granted him bail of £150 to reside at an address approved by police and ordered him to stay away from Sunnyside Park and not to contact the injured parties.

The matter was adjourned until January 8 and no plea was entered.