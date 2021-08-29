Latest poll reveals 49% back Northern Ireland remaining in United Kingdom

Slight increase in support for Union

Almost half of people living in Northern Ireland want to remain part of the United Kingdom, a survey has revealed.

An in-depth poll by Lucid Talk for the Belfast Telegraph showed 49% support for maintaining the Union, with 42% favouring a united Ireland.

A further 9% of participants said they had not made up their minds but would vote in any future poll.

Those surveyed were also asked if there should be a border referendum within the next five years, with 37% answering ‘yes’ and 29% saying there should never be a vote.

Another 31% said there should be a border poll but not within the next five years, while 3% said they were not sure or had no opinion.

Lucid Talk border poll findings

Compared to similar surveys on the same issue taken throughout the year, the Lucid Talk findings show a slight increase in support for maintaining the Union.

In January, the Sunday Times revealed it sat at 47%, with backing for a united Ireland at the same 42% level.

The latest survey will offer some comfort to the DUP, which was left reeling after the same poll showed support for it had dropped significantly.

A three-point slump to 13% means the party has been overtaken by both the Ulster Unionists and the TUV, and is now Northern Ireland’s fourth most popular political grouping, tied with the SDLP and Alliance.

Sinn Fein has held firm as the most popular party on 25%, followed by the UUP on 16%, up two points. It is the first time in more than 20 years that the UUP has been Unionism’s leading party.

Jim Allister’s Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) saw big gains, rising by 3% to make it the third most popular party on 14%.

But the decline of the DUP continued, with the party dropping three points to 13% since the last similar poll was taken in May — a time of chaos after Edwin Poots replaced Arlene Foster.

It will make worrying reading for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who replaced Mr Poots as leader when he stood down after 21 days in the role.

The DUP’s support has more than halved in three years, having stood at 31% at the 2019 Westminster election.

Jeffrey Donaldson

After making steady gains in recent polls, support for the Alliance Party dropped 3% to 13%, with it having been tied as the second most popular political group with the DUP in May.

Support for the Green Party was on 2%, People Before Profit was also on 2% and another 2% opted for “others”.

The results leave Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill on course to become First Minister after the next Assembly elections due to be held in May next year. Doug Beattie of the UUP would become Deputy First Minister.

Meanwhile, Health Minister and UUP MLA Robin Swann was voted the most popular leader in Northern Ireland, with a massive 75% rating his performance as good or great.

UUP leader Mr Beattie was next, with 44% rating his performance as good or great, followed by Alliance leader Naomi Long on 38% and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on 34%.

Despite unprecedented gains for his party, TUV leader Mr Allister was the least popular, with 51% rating his performance as bad or awful.

He was followed by First Minister Paul Givan, who 48% rated bad or awful, Sir Jeffrey on 47% and Ms O’Neill on 45%.

In other findings, Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis both remain incredibly unpopular, with 79% and 77% respectively rating their performances as bad or awful.

The Lucid Talk poll was carried out online from August 20 until Au­gust 23. The survey targeted the estab­lished Northern Ireland Lucid Talk online Opinion Panel (13,688 mem­bers), which is balanced by gender, age group, area of residence and community background, to be de­mographically representative of Northern Ireland.

Some 2,435 full responses were received, ‘weighted down’ to a 2,403 Northern Ireland-representative full re­sponse data-set that was used for analysis in the final results.

