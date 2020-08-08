Law society investigating leading NI solicitors’ firm

One of Northern Ireland’s leading law firms is under investigation.

The Law Society has launched a probe into Robert G Sinclair & Co’s practice in Bedford Street, Belfast.

Another law firm has been appointed to act on behalf of Robert G Sinclair & Co’s clients.

The Law Society confirmed it had launched an investigation.

It said: “The Law Society of Northern Ireland has intervened, pursuant to its statutory powers, in the practice of Robert G Sinclair & Co Ltd.

“The practice is the subject of an ongoing investigation and the society has taken control of the practice.

“Those clients of Robert G Sinclair & Co Ltd who have any concerns should email regulation@lawsoc-ni.org.

“The society will not be making any comment until it is legally permissible to do so.”

The firm was founded in 1983 by Robert Sinclair.

His younger brother Edmund later joined the business, becoming a partner and company director before resigning on June 1 this year, according to Companies House records.

According to those same records, Robert Sinclair (64) remains a director and company secretary of the limited company.

One of the law firm’s biggest clients for over a decade was the Spanish-owned bank Santander.