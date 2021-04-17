Light display marks second anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

A light display in tribute to murdered journalist and writer Lyra McKee has been staged to mark the second anniversary of her killing.

The Guildhall and Waterside railway station in Londonderry along with the City of Derry airport and Derry City and Strabane council buildings were lit in rainbow colours on Friday night.

Other buildings across Northern Ireland were also lit in the LGBT colours as renewed calls were made for witnesses to her killing to come forward.

Ms McKee (29) was killed by a shot from a New IRA gunman as she observed a riot in the Creggan area of the city on April 19, 2019.

The Guildhall, Derry lit up in honour of Lyra McKee.

Paul McIntyre (52) of Kinnego Park in the city is charged with her murder and awaiting committal proceedings ahead of a non-jury trial.

A second man is facing hijacking, arson of a vehicle, riot and petrol bomb offences over the events on the night of her death.

Police have also charged a third man with possession of the firearm that was used in Ms McKee’s murder, but he has not been charged in connection with the events of the night of her murder directly.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The investigation into the murder of Lyra still remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their incredible response throughout our investigation.

“I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

Ms McKee’s family have also sent letters to 8,000 addresses in Derry appealing for information about her killing.

The National Union of Journalists has joined the calls for those with information to come forward.