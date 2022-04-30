Linfield crowned champions in dramatic final day decider

A disappointed Cliftonville's Ryan Curran after today's game at The Oval, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield’s Ben Hall scores during this evening’s game at at Windsor Park. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew lifts the Gibson Cup, after this evening’s game at at Windsor Park. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield Manger David Healy and Kirk Millar celebrate winning the Gibson Cup, after this evening’s game at at Windsor Park. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield celebrate winning the Gibson Cup, after this evening’s game at at Windsor Park. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield are celebrating the club’s 56th league title after a dramatic and nervous finish to an enthralling Danske Bank Premiership season.

On the final day of a 38-game campaign, both the Blues and Cliftonville retained hopes of lifting the Gibson Cup but it was the champions who made it four league triumphs on the bounce.

Linfield, a point ahead of the north Belfast side, knew a win at home to Coleraine would see them home and two quick fire goals just before half-time allayed fears at Windsor Park.

Ben Hall, the January signing from Falkirk and boyhood Blues fan Chris McKee scored late in the first half to calm nerves at Windsor after Chris Gallagher had fired Cliftonville ahead at Glentoran.

Linfield manager David Healy hailed a very special league title after his side emerged victorious after a final day shootout with Cliftonville.

It’s the Blues’ fourth title in a row and Healy’s fifth since he took on the role in 2015.

“I’m so pleased for the players,” said a jubilant Healy. “A lot of questions have been asked of them and me and around our move from semi professional to full time but it takes time.

“We are not anywhere near where we want to be but the boys who scored the two goals here have answered questions.

“We just keep going and get the job done. We will not get every signing right but look to get the right blend and mix.

“With a full time strategy we want to keep improving.”

Healy, whose voice was holding together despite the day of tension, hailed the league win as “incredible”.

“There are so many competitive teams in the league and it’s so hard to win games so this is incredible,” he added.

“I don’t mean to be patronising but Paddy (McLaughlin) is a brilliant man and manager and Cliftonville have been magnificent. I was kicking myself when I talked him out of taking the Derry City job!

“It was edgy today but we have dug out points in games. My family are my biggest fans and my backroom staff are also special.

“This game wasn’t a fantastic spectacle but I felt we controlled the game and did what we had to do.”

Cliftonville eased to a 2-1 win at Glentoran with Chris Gallagher and Ryan Curran on target for the visitors but they finish a solitary point adrift of the Blues.

The Reds needed to beat the Glens and Linfield to drop points but the Bannsiders were unable to spark a late, dramatic twist as the leaders won 2-0.

League Cup winners Cliftonville finish second with their win over Glentoran who hold onto third spot.

Paddy McLaughlin’s men have been a formidable force this season but they ran out of time in pursuit of the club’s first championship since 2014.

Linfield finish the campaign unbeaten at home and, remarkably, never trailed at Windsor Park.

Healy’s side have only conceded eight goals in 18 home games and their defensive solidity has been decisive.

It was a nervous final day finish for the Blues but they passed the test and the celebrations can begin.