Loyalists set to resume NI protocol protests

Divisive: there has been opposition to the NI Protocolon

Loyalist demonstrations against the Northern Ireland Protocol are expected to resume on Monday.

Sources said peaceful pop-up protests would take place across the region.

The gatherings, many of which will take the form of band parades, will not be publicised in advance.

This will give organisers the opportunity to catch police by surprise and block major roads for a time.

A Facebook page linked to the North Down Defenders flute band — previously described by north Down UDA leader Dee Stitt as “our homeland security” — announced details of a number of parades scheduled for Monday.

Those taking part will assemble in the Bloomfield, Kilcooley and Whitehill estates in Bangor and the West Winds estate in Newtownards.

A leading loyalist who wished to remain anonymous said: “The protests will be peaceful and entirely legal. It’s a form of civil disobedience in response to the protocol and the failure to prosecute Sinn Fein leaders over their attendance at the Bobby Storey funeral, which broke coronavirus guidelines.”

The insider admitted that if the planned protests descended into violence, paramilitaries would not use their influence to bring trouble to an end.

This was seen on Belfast’s Shankill Road and Sandy Row two weeks ago when loyalist youths attacked the PSNI with petrol bombs and masonry.

The wreckage of a Translink Metrobus on fire on the Shankill Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

UVF and UDA figures looked on, whereas in the past they would have worked with police in trying to curb the rioting.

This disengagement policy was launched is in response to a breakdown in the relationship with the PSNI and unionist calls for Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.

Street protests against the protocol were shelved for a week after the April 9 death of Prince Philip, who was buried on Saturday.

Loyalists have expressed concerns that some demonstrations are being organised via social media and that impressionable youngsters are being lured into violence, particularly at interface areas.