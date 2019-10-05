Man accused of attempted murder in Ardoyne stabbing granted bail

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Friday 4 October 2019 A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Friday. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The 29-year-old has been taken into police custody.

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to stab another man to death.

Noel Patrick Cawley (29) is allegedy to have stabbed Bernard McDonagh on Friday evening.

The incident is said to have occurred on Havana Walk in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

Mr McDonagh, aged in his 20s, sustained injuries in the attack but they are not believed to be life threatening.

Cawley appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where District Judge George Conner released him on bail to appear in court next month.