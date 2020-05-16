Man accused of burglaries across Belfast

Carnduff, with an address at Glenrossa Street in Belfast, faces four counts of burglary.

A man accused of a series of burglaries said he was left with the stolen items by a former housemate, a court has heard.

Paul Carnduff (34) faces four charges in relation to break-ins across Belfast, the city’s magistrates court heard on Saturday.

On March 5 he is alleged to have broken in to homes on Sunningdale Drive and Dunlambert Drive in the north of the city and stole items and then gained entry to a house on Lismoyne Park where he attempted to steal again.

While on May 6 it’s claimed he entered a property on Onslow Parade in the east of the city and attempted another theft.

At Laganside Courthouse yesterday, a police officer objected to Carnduff being released on bail over fears he may offend again.

His barrister said the only thing linking him to the break-in on Sunningdale Drive was DNA on an item found at the scene.

He said other forensic evidence was only left on stolen items when he lifted them out of a bag in which they were held by a man who has also been charged in relation to the incidents.

The lawyer added that suspected stolen items found at his home on Glenrosa Street in north Belfast were left behind by a man who was staying with him and he had nothing to do with them.

He added that Carnduff had previously led a “nomadic existence” due to substance abuse issues before settling at his current address and that the case “doesn’t look good at first blush”.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused bail, remanding him in custody to appear again on June 1