Man accused of daylight robbery bid in Belfast city centre

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to rob a woman in broad daylight near Belfast City Hall.

Patrick Anthony John McGurk was restrained by a member of the public after he tried to wrestle money from the woman on Friday morning, a court was told.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday that officers were called to Bedford Street at 11.45am where they found him being held on the ground.

The woman told them she had just withdrawn £230 from a cash machine at the Halifax branch on Donegall Square North.

She said he followed her and grabbed her from behind while shouting at her to give him the money.

The woman said he then threw her to the ground and pulled at her jacket and pockets but he was stopped when a man saw what what happening and intervened.

Asking for McGurk to be released on bail his solicitor said it could be quite some time before a direction was given in the case and he could be supervised with strict bail conditions.

District Judge George Conner refused to release the 32-year-old, of Cairn Street in the city, citing fears of further offending.

He is due to appear in court again in four weeks.