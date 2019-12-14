Man admits spraying aerosol in Belfast hostel worker's eyes after being found drunk in room

A man has admitted spraying aerosol in the face of a hostel worker who found him drunk in his room.

Percival Levi pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

A prosecution lawyer told the court the staff member was carrying out a room check on Thursday night at the Stella Maris hostel in Belfast.

They noticed a strong smell of drink from the room despite the fact he was not allowed to have alcohol while staying there.

When challenged Levi, who is originally from New Zealand, sprayed aerosol in the staff member’s face and eyes.

The 44-year-old was then thrown out of the hostel though he told police he had no memory of the incident.

Levi’s solicitor told the court his was a “sad case” as he had been sharing the room with his father for the last four months and now had nowhere else to live.

He said Levi had “serious alcohol issues” and had only been living in Northern Ireland for four months after residing in England for the last nine years.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered a pre-sentence report and released Levi on bail provided he surrendered his passport and provided a cash surety.