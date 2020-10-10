Man can't remember threatening to kill landlord after disturbance at Bangor apartments, court told

A man who smashed up the lobby of his apartment block and threatened to kill his landlord can’t remember doing so, a court has been told.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told Adam Toner went on a violent rampage while under the influence of a cocktail of drink and prescription medication – and spat at police.

The 33-year-old appeared by video link on Saturday on six charges following an incident on Thursday evening.

Objecting to bail a police officer told the court officers were called to a property on Dufferin Avenue in Bangor after reports two men were fighting.

When they arrived Toner was lying on the ground shouting and using foul language.

One witness told police they also heard banging and crashing before the building’s fire alarms went off and the electricity was cut off.

Toner was also seen swinging the bat and smashing glass in and above a door.

When the landlord of the property turned up to switch off the fire alarms Toner allegedly said to him “I’m going to f*****g kill you” and “I’m going to do you in”.

Toner was arrested and blue and red tablets were found on him which were understood to be Xanax and pregablin.

On the way to hospital he was both unresponsive and then aggressive with officers, including spitting at them which prompted them to fit a spit hood to protect staff in the hospital.

During interview he was very apologetic and said he had no memory of what had happened but said he had been given medication following a hospital visit and then took a large amount of alcohol.

Toner was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, threats to kill, possession of a Class C drug, assault on police and resisting police.

His solicitor told District Judge Amanda Henderson that Toner was a very emotional man and had offered a full apology to his landlord via the police.

Judge Henderson released Toner on his own bail of £500 to live at an address in Belfast, with a ban on taking alcohol, a curfew from 10pm to 7am and ordered him not to enter Bangor.

The case was adjourned to Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on November 3.