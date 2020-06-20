Man jailed for bottle and stone attack on police

A man has been jailed after goading police while throwing stones and beer bottles from his flat window.

James Burns was charged with two counts of assaulting police and one of being disorderly following incidents on Friday.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday that at around 4.45am on Friday, officer were called to Glenkeen Drive in Greenisland, Co Antrim, following a report that Burns and a co-accused had assaulted a woman.

But the woman denied any such assault had happened before both men, who appeared to be drunk, started shouting abuse abuse at the officers and goading them.

They were given several warnings and told to calm down and they went back inside but came out again to continue to shout at the officers.

Burns, 28, then locked himself in his flat and began throwing stones, rocks and beer bottles from the window.

A female officer was hit by a stone while a male colleague was hit by a stone and a beer bottle.

Armed response officers were then called and Burns was arrested after they gained entry to his apartment.

His solicitor said Burns was “very much the author of his own misfortune” and that he has “an ability to make things worse than they need to be”.

He added that Burns suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had worked abroad where he had witnessed “quite traumatic events”.

District Judge George Conner said that given the seriousness of the offences custody was the only option.

Burns was sentenced to five months in jail for each charge of assault on police and four months for disorderly behaviour, to be served concurrently.