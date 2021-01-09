Man jailed over repeat ferry terminal incident

A MAN has been jailed for disorderly behaviour at a ferry terminal just a day after he was given a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

Christian Thomas found himself back before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today following his arrest at the Stena Line passenger terminal on Friday.

On Thursday, he had walked out of the same court having been given a suspended prison sentence for disorderly behaviour.

Thomas (38), of no fixed abode, refused the chance to engage a solicitor and represented himself, pleading guilty to the charge.

A prosecution lawyer said Thomas was refused to allow to board the ferry to Cairnryan and became disruptive and verbally abusive towards staff.

The Harbour Police were called and he continued to be abusive towards officers and was arrested.

The lawyer added that there was no violence offered by Thomas during the incident.

District Judge Amanda Henderson jailed him for one month on the new charge and activated the suspended sentenced imposed on Friday bringing the total to two months in custody.