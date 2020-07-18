Man rang ex-girlfriend's work 100 times in single day, court told

A man has appeared in court accused of a five-month-long campaign of harassment against his ex-girlfriend.

Declan Anthony Carlin faces one charge of misuse of a public communications network in July this year for what police have said was a “life changing” event for his alleged victim.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday they believe the 48-year-old made as many as 100 calls to the woman’s work telephone in a single day.

The officer said it took place over the course of five months and that the woman was only now at the point at which she is starting to recover.

She added that Carlin and the woman had been in a relationship for a year and that she had no other connection to Northern Ireland.

Applying for bail Carlin’s barrister said that there was no independent evidence to prove offences as neither the PSNI or Durham Constabulary had seized any phones.

The officer added that the PSNI was awaiting a phone being sent from Durham.

The barrister said that Carlin denies the offence and insists the woman was fabricating the claims against him.

He said he was in full time employment and living with wife.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused bail remanding Carlin, of Aylesbury Road in Newtownabbey, to appear again via videolink on August 14.