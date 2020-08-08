Man tried to murder pregnant woman in Belfast attack, court told

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a pregnant woman with a piece of broken bannister.

Francis Christopher Osemwegie face five charges in relation to the alleged attack in north Belfast on Thursday.

The 46-year-old is charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a broken piece of bannister, and possession of the same weapon with intent to causing grievous bodily harm.

He faces a further charge of assault.

Osemwegie, of Ainsworth Drive in the city, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where no bail application was made.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded him in custody to appear again via videolink on September 4.

A police spokesperson said the woman is in a stable condition in hospital and that all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service in line with normal procedure.