McFarland at a loss to explain how Ulster let late lead slip as Gloucester end their European ambitions

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland lamented his side's failure to slam the door shut on Gloucester after somehow blowing a 10-point advantage in the closing stages at Kingsholm.

Having dug themselves out of a 24-10 hole to lead 34-24 with fewer than 10 minutes remaining, the province's Heineken Champions Cup hopes went up in flames as they shipped two last-gasp tries, the knockout punch coming with the clock nearing the 85th minute.

Having already lost to Toulouse at home last week, their ambitions of a Quarter-Final place are now all but over and the coach could be forgiven for struggling to get his head around just how it has happened having been in a position to win both games.

Yesterday's defeat, by three converted tries, two penalty tries and a penalty to three converted tries, from Billy Burns, Michael Lowry and John Cooney, a penalty try and two penalties, will be the most confusing of all.

Having survived 10 minutes with 13 men and a poor first half to allow John Cooney to haul them back into it, Ulster had looked set to overcome their third yellow card of the game with the ball in the hands of their forwards and the final whistle nearing.

A turnover when they needed only to see out a handful of seconds loomed large, though after the last of their season-high 14 penalties gave Gloucester the opening they needed to snatch a win Ulster already thought they'd secured.

"We had a poor first half," said McFarland. "We gave up an early try with some poor tackling and we didn't defend their maul very well in the first half.

"When we were down to 13 men, I thought we were fantastic and started to really play some top-level stuff.

"We went into the second half and fought really hard, sorted out the maul defence, played some really good stuff and got to 10 points up.

"Then we decided that was the time to start giving penalties away and making errors to piggyback them up the pitch.

"That was the end of it. Gloucester were always going to be a dangerous side, they score a lot of tries and the thing for us was not to give them opportunities in there. The time we did it most was when we were 10 points up."

Despite the seeming failure in game management, McFarland didn't blame his side's decision-making or, indeed, their effort on a day when the loss of key men to injury meant Ulster finished the game with six of the forwards who started it.

"Tactically we did the right thing, the guys chose to do the right things in my mind," he said.

"We chose some good moves, we just didn't execute them.

"You've got to understand that you've got to tighten up mentally. We talked about it afterwards.

"The smallest thing against a team like Gloucester who are so dangerous with the ball in hand and in the maul is going to give them a sniff.

"True to form, that's exactly what happened. "The effort that we showed and the resilience that we showed given we were missing a number of our big players, big size-wise, I thought we were phenomenal there.

"Guys struggled early on but they turned it around and saved it in that second half. They put in a huge effort. I thought Dave and Al O'Connor were exceptional, I thought Nick Timoney had a really good game, I thought Jordi Murphy worked really hard, the front-row did well.

"It was tough going against a good side who were threatening."

Having lost their opening two European fixtures for the first time since 2014, McFarland will somehow have to lift his players ahead of next weekend's return to PRO14 action and a trip to Connacht.

"We've got to refocus," said McFarland. "The inter-pros bring their own type of focus just like the Champions Cup does.

"That trip down to the west coast is a tough one for us. We've lost the last four times we've played away to Connacht.

"I'll be looking forward to going down there and testing ourselves in trying conditions. "It'll probably be a tougher game than we had this week."

Meanwhile, Gloucester coach George Skivington saluted his players' professionalism, just four days after England international Danny Cipriani left the west country club.

"Anything like that, a player leaving under any circumstances, can always be a distraction," Gloucester head coach Skivington said.

"But the boys are professional rugby players, and their job is to get out on the pitch and play well. They have all spoken to Danny and wished him well, but they have got on with the job in hand."

Skivington also praised the contributions of Lloyd Evans and George Barton, adding: "They did exactly what I thought they would do.

"It is no surprise to me that Lloyd managed that game pretty well, and no surprise that George comes on and is composed and delivers right at the end."