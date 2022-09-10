Mid-Antrim 150 cancelled by act of sabotage after organisers chose not to postpone races following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Road Racing

Saturday’s Mid-Antrim 150 motorcycle races have been cancelled following an act of sabotage.

It is understood that oil and was poured on a section of the 3.5-mile Clough course in County Antrim in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The race organisers had on Friday confirmed that the Irish national road race – back on the calendar for the first time since 2016 – would go ahead despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle.

On Saturday morning, a statement from the Mid-Antrim 150 organisers: “Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, race day of the Mid-Antrim 150 is cancelled.”

The race meeting was also called off in 2011 following sabotage when oil was spilled around the course.

Practice took place on Friday as planned, when Mike Browne from Cork and Skerries rider Michael Sweeney led the times in the Superbike and Supersport classes respectively.