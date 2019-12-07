Nadine Coyle in tearful reunion with daughter after jungle exit

Nadine Coyle is evicted from camp and is greeted by sister Charmaine Coyle. Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (10493678cd)

Former Girls Aloud singer and Derry native Nadine Coyle reuniting with her daughter Anaíya Bell and family.

Ex-Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle enjoyed a tearful reunion with her daughter and spoke of her love for reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner as she left the celebrity jungle.

The Derry girl (34) was voted off I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here on Friday and was reunited with daughter Anaíya Bell having not seen her for over a month.

Nadine had arrived at Brisbane Airport on November 12 to take part in I’m A Celeb having said goodbye to Anaiya 24 hours earlier.

Arriving at the Palazzo Versace Hotel on the Gold Coast yesterday after being evicted from the jungle, Nadine’s five-year-old daughter ran out to give her a huge hug in front of photographers and TV cameras.

She was voted off the show on Friday along with 70-year-old reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking after getting the boot Nadine said she was looking forward to seeing her family and relived teaching Caitlyn Jenner some famous Girls Aloud dance moves.

She said: “I’m just really looking forward to seeing everyone. I feel really good, I’m so happy for everybody that’s in there, I love them but it was really good (to leave) I was just like ‘bye bye! See you later!’

“We’ve been making plans, I have to take Jacqueline Rossa’s kids to see the koalas, big plans, I’ve loads to do.

“Me and Caitlyn, we came in together in the helicopter and now we’re going out together today so I think it’s perfect. It all came back.

“Isn’t she brilliant? She’s a dancer, she’s got it. I’m so happy for Caitlyn.”

Referring to skydiving into camp to start the show, she added: “Caitlyn was so chilled about it, she was ready to go and do it. I don’t think I am over that moment yet, I am still shell-shocked.”

Yesterday it was reported Nadine was looking to relaunch her music career following her jungle exit.

Meanwhile Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment is favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday’s I’m A Celebrity final on ITV at 9pm.