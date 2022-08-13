New boys Newry City suffer defeat as Stuart King's Carrick fight back

Carrick Rangers 2-1 Newry City

Newry City’s Premiership return started with a goal of the season contender but ended with a red card and defeat as Carrick Rangers had enough quality and experience to edge this League opener.

At the end of a lively, competitive contest, both sides had positives to pick from but it’s a perfect start for Gers boss Stuart King, whose side found the character and resilience to fight back from a goal down.

Thomas Lockhart’s first-half stunner from long range was a magical start to City’s Premiership journey but Carrick could rely on the know-how and guile of new boy Curtis Allen and Steven Gordon, whose goals turned the game around at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

The visitors finished the game with 10 men after substitute Donal Rocks was sent off in the closing stages for an off the ball incident with Jim Ervin but there was enough in this spirited showing to give manager Darren Mullen optimism for the challenges ahead.

Former Linfield hero King was impressed with how his side responded to going behind.

“I felt their strike was goal of the season and I thought ‘here we go’. I knew it would be frantic at the start of the season and the pitch is dry,” he said.

“It’s a warm day and difficult conditions but I felt we wanted it more and we reacted well to their goal.

“Last year we didn’t get many points after conceding first so it’s a big reaction and I felt our second-half performance deserved the win. It’s a big three points for us but we won’t get carried away.”

In the fifth minute, the visitors offered an early warning of their attacking threat as the impressive Lorcan Forde drove forward and poked his drive wide of the target.

Then came Newry’s sensational opener and you could say it was worth the wait as Lockhart powered a stunning half-volley from 45 yards over Ross Glendinning.

Cue wild celebrations from the City camp and their supporters. Carrick responded with David Cushley’s shot from outside the box but keeper Steven Maguire dealt with the danger.

In a scrappy affair, the hosts struggled to carve out clear cut chances but they did draw level on 37 minutes. Gordon headed on Cushley’s throw in, giving Allen the chance to swivel and drill the ball home from close range.

Carrick started the second-half with purpose but winger Aodhan Gillen lifted his effort over the woodwork and Lloyd Anderson’s low shot was blocked by Maguire.

Just when the game appeared to be drifting towards a stalemate in the sunshine, Carrick went in front on 76 minutes.

Andy Mitchell’s deep free kick picked out Gordon, whose looping back post header floated over Maguire and nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

Debut boy Rocks was sent off after a clash with Ervin on 87 minutes as the visitors’ big day ended on a flat note.

City chief Mullen felt his side could have earned at least a point.

“I’m disappointed because I felt we deserved something out of the game,” he said. “We started really well and scored a super goal. Thomas has that in his locker and it was a goal worthy of winning any game but unfortunately we were undone by two set-pieces.

“When you come here, you will have to deal with long throw ins and set–pieces and we didn’t manage that and paid the price for that. Our decision making has to be better than that.

“In the second-half, we should have kept the ball better and our build-up play is something we can work on but we certainly didn’t look out of our depth.”

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Ervin 6, Gordon 7, Cushley 7 (McGuckin, 72 mins, 6), Mitchell 8, Allen 8 (Forsythe, 90 mins, 6), Gawne 6, Reece Glendinning 6, Gillen 6 (McKiernan, 66 mins, 6), Tilney 6, Anderson 7 (Kalla, 90 mins, 6). Unused subs: Hogg, Stewart, Surgenor.

NEWRY: Maguire 7, King 7, N Healy 6, McGivern 7, Hughes 6 (Carville, 77 mins, 6), Lockhart 8 (Rocks, 64 mins, 5), Teelan 6 (B Healy ,76 mins, 6), McGovern 6, Moan 6, Forde 8, Montgomery 6. Unused subs: Brady, Martin, Kwelele, Scullion.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 7.