100 kids at NI GP surgeries every day over Strep A fears

‘Huge demand’ from worried parents, says BMA chief

At least 100 children are attending GP surgeries across Northern Ireland every day with Strep A-type symptoms, according to the local chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA).

“We are seeing a huge demand for medical action, with every GP site in Belfast, Derry and everywhere in between seeing children with symptoms,’’ Dr Tom Black said.

“This year seems to be difficult for children. There is something about co-infection, something about Covid and how these types of infections didn’t get a good run at children over the past couple of years.”

An extra facility has been opened at the Dalriada Urgent Care Out of Hours GP in Ballymena to deal with the expected surge in Strep A and scarlet fever cases.

The rise in hospital admissions of youngsters with suspected Strep A forced the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to postpone routine procedures last week.

On one day alone, 227 children attended the hospital’s emergency department.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale (5), from north Belfast, who died after falling ill with Strep A, will be laid to rest this Wednesday, just weeks before what would have been her sixth birthday.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale, just 5, died last week

Dad Robert described his only daughter as his “blue-eyed girl”. “She wasn’t just my daughter, we were best friends. For me to say she was the best girl in the world is an understatement.” he said.

“She was such a loving, thoughtful wee girl, and everyone who knew her used to tell me they wished their children were as good as her.

“She was an only child, but she treated every single friend she had like a brother or sister.”

The Belfast Trust is reviewing her case after it emerged she had been sent home from hospital twice with advice to drink Lucozade Sport.

Sixteen children, including Stella-Lily, have died after contracting the illness since September.

The flu-like symptoms include high temperature, sore throat and aches and pains, but it often comes with a red rash that feels like sandpaper.

While the vast majority of infections are mild, the bacteria can cause the serious and life-threatening Group A Streptococcal disease.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) officials have suggested that a lack of mixing during the pandemic, plus susceptibility in children, were probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said the strains were no more severe than usual, adding: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.”