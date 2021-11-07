1,000 police officers off sick for more than 28 days

PSNI personnel go through many traumatic events, says Federation chairman

More than 1,000 police officers took sick leave of more than 28 days last year, the Sunday Life can reveal.

And hundreds of officers were out of work for stress or other psychological reasons, according to figures released by the PSNI.

Traumatic events faced by officers, problems recruiting and retaining officers and long waiting lists for those seeking counselling are some of the reasons for the lengthy sick lists, representatives say.

“Police officers go through a lot of traumatic events on a daily basis and are unable to get adequate time off for their mental health and well being to recover,” said Mark Lindsay, chairman of the Police Federation.

A total of 1,106 officers took sick leave of more than 28 days in the year to the end of March, a decrease from 1,210 the previous year, figures released by the force reveal.

Just over 1,700 out of nearly 7,000 officers went on sick leave for less than 28 days, while 530 overall cited stress or psychological illness for their absence.

Sick leave among the 2,400 civilian staff is also high, with 336 off for more than 28 days. Over 180 were off for stress out of all who went on sick leave.

Front line officers have to deal with sudden deaths, serious road accidents, assaults, murders, some on a regular basis, Mr Lindsay said.

While Mr Lindsay acknowledges progress has been made on supporting officers, there are problems recruiting and retaining people.

Figures released by the PSNI reveal a head count of 6,963 at the end of March 2021, up by just 48 on the previous year. The force launched a recruitment drive in February 2020.

Those seeking occupational health services often refer themselves, but there is a long waiting time for many as there is lack of mental health professionals, Mr Lindsay said. Many officers are also not getting enough time off to recuperate, he added.

According to a 2020 Northern Ireland Audit Office report absences have increased significantly over the previous nine years. Following that report, management said it introduced improved monitoring of absence to ensure personnel are supported whilst absent from work.