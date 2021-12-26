£100k winner of Cool FM and Downtown’s Christmas Eve Cash Call to ring in new year with engagement on cards for Andrew Harris

THE lucky winner of the biggest ever radio cash giveaway in Northern Ireland will be ringing in the new year in more ways than one.

Andrew Harris from Warrenpoint plans to buy his girlfriend an engagement ring after scooping £100,000 in Cool FM and Downtown’s Christmas Eve Cash Call.

The 30-year-old can still barely believe the six-figure sum is heading to his bank account. His phone battery was on just three percent when was called by Cool FM’s John Kearns.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m still questioning if it’s real or not. What a Christmas,” Andrew told Sunday Life yesterday.

When asked what the couple planned to do with the shock Christmas present, the tool room operative said: “We’ll buy an engagement ring first.

“I’ve been putting it off long enough now, so I think I’ve no excuses, then I’ll treat the parents as they’ve looked after me for long enough and spoil a few people.”

The couple have been together for six years and bought their first house together earlier this year.

“I heard it on the radio at start of the week and I thought, ‘I wouldn’t mind a hundred grand for Christmas’. It’s the first time I’ve ever entered anything like this and I just forgot about it,” explained Andrew.

“We got into the car and my girlfriend Laura said to get my phone out in case they rang. I thought, ‘Yeah, no problem’.

“Then I got the phone call, saw the caller ID and thought, ‘Oh my God’. It was just crazy.

“I knew the amount no problem, but my worry was that my phone might die. It was on three percent at the time. I was saying to myself, ‘If this phone dies, I’ll never forgive myself’.

“She was just delighted and both of us were shaking. She was screaming and I could barely hear the phone call. I’ve never won anything in my life.

“I was ringing family and they wouldn’t believe me because it hadn’t been announced on the radio yet. It was frustrating trying to get people to believe me. Nobody would believe me, so I said to just put Downtown on and listen to it.

“The when they heard it, they Facetimed us and my mother, sister and my dad were all jumping up and down.”

Andrew said the Christmas plans for dinner with his relatives remained unchanged but added: “The drink will taste all the sweeter today.”

His £100,000 prize is part of more than £1million the two radio stations have given away so far this year.

Other big winners include Patrycja Rataj from Lurgan, who said her “dreams will come true” thanks to the cash prize.

Mother-of-two Susan Cassely, from Loughuile in Co Antrim, scooped £70,000, which she said she never dreamed she would win.