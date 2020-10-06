1,302 people are waiting over nine weeks for dementia services

The number of people waiting for dementia services in Northern Ireland has soared by almost 300% in just over one year, it can be revealed.

Official figures have laid bare the devastating impact of Covid-19 on some of the most vulnerable people in society.

It has emerged that 1,302 people across Northern Ireland had been waiting longer than nine weeks to access diagnostic services for people with suspected dementia in July this year.

This compares to 331 people in July last year.

Bernadine McCrory, the director of Alzheimer's Society in Northern Ireland, has branded the waits "unacceptable".

"The figures don't shock me," she said.

"Everything has been set aside in some sense throughout the pandemic and I would imagine that none of the services for long term diseases are any different.

"However, I think there are particular difficulties for people with dementia as telephone assessments and remote communication don't tend to suit them.

"It's much easier to give someone time to answer if you are in the same physical space as opposed to across Skype or Zoom.

"Let's be clear, Covid-19 isn't solely responsible for the increase in numbers of patients waiting to access services, the waits were already bad but there's no doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the issue.

"It is always ideal for a person to get a diagnosis early on as this not only means they can get treatments, but they can also access support and start to make decisions about how they want to live."

Waiting times for dementia services were already creeping up before the pandemic.

In November last year, it emerged that patients with cancer and dementia were among those enduring delays for appointments and treatments as a result of changes to doctors' pensions.

Senior doctors were dramatically scaling back the hours they were working after reforms to their pensions meant they were being severely financially penalised for running extra clinics to help the health service cope with demand.

By the time services were being widely disrupted due to Covid-19 in March, there were 746 people waiting longer than nine weeks for an appointment to establish whether they have dementia. A spokeswoman from the Health & Social Care Board said: "Throughout the pandemic, health trusts have worked hard to maintain essential services to the most vulnerable people in our society.

"This includes individuals who are living with dementia and their families.

"However, infection control requirements such as social distancing have meant that access to some specialist services such as memory clinics have had to be temporarily suspended.

"Given the nature of this disease, it is not always appropriate to use technology as a substitute for face-to-face contact during the assessment period.

"This has resulted in some people having to wait longer for a formal diagnosis of their dementia."