14 a day in court over TV licences

Allister slams 'tax' which hands BBC an advantage over rivals

More than 3,700 people were dragged through Northern Ireland's courts for failing to buy a TV licence last year.

That's 14 people on average every working day who face a possible conviction for not paying the £157.50 fee.

A quarter of all the prosecutions went through Belfast's Laganside Courts, according to figures released to Sunday Life by the Department of Justice under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI).

But not all of the prosecutions resulted in a conviction - around 30% of those charged avoided conviction.

The number of prosecutions is troubling to one MLA, TUV leader Jim Allister, who said: "I understand the growing resentment at the BBC tax, particularly as people turn away from the traditional TV channels and in increasing numbers tune in to Netflix, Amazon Prime or other providers."

Both of these streaming services cost just over £70 a year - well under half the price of the TV Licensing fee.

The law says you must have a TV licence if you or anyone in your household watches or records any live TV, or downloads or watches BBC programmes on the iPlayer.

TUV leader Jim Allister

But Mr Allister, who is also a barrister, says: "It is clear that the BBC model is outdated and in my view, it can be no longer justified.

"Other news outlets have to charge for their journalism with online subscriptions while the BBC is paid for by the general public whether they want to or not.

"This gives the BBC an unfair advantage over other media outlets."

"The decision of the BBC to revoke free licences for pensioners (over 75s) has, in my opinion, exhausted much of the residual support there would have been for retaining the licence fee," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hardly glowing in his support for TV licences when he spoke on the issue during the Christmas snap election. "At this stage we are not planning to get rid of all licence fees, though I am certainly looking at it," he told reporters.

However, the BBC's arm's length body charged with licence fee collection and enforcement, TV Licensing, stated that not everyone failing to pay the fee would end up in the courts.

In a statement, it said the "prosecution figures refer to cases which have been submitted to court, but do not take into account the number which have been withdrawn by TV Licensing."

It added: "We will withdraw cases if it is not in the public interest to proceed and we always take an individual's circumstances into account. We also don't proceed with a case if it is a first time offender who buys a licence."

Those whose cases are pursued risk a court prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 plus court costs and an offender levy.

Last year, almost £225,000 in fines was imposed upon people in Northern Ireland not paying the licence fee, according to the FOI request obtained by this newspaper. A small proportion of those convicted every year end up in prison for failing to pay court fines. In 2019, 23 people were jailed.

John O'Connell, the chief executive of the pressure group TaxPayers Alliance, slammed the statistics.

"It's ridiculous that 23 people went to prison over what is essentially a tax on owning a television.

The licence fee model means that there is no option for those who don't want to watch the BBC. It is a hangover from a past media age," he said.

"Taxpayers' shouldn't be forced to support the Beeb. Politicians should put a stop to this annual poll tax."