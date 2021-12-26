16 ‘peace walls’ in Northern Ireland have been dismantled… move hailed as progress in uniting communities

Peace comes slowly — but the pace of progress in Northern Ireland is picking up, at last.

According to the latest assessment of Stormont’s Building a United Community project, positive practical on-the-ground steps have come to fruition including the removal of 16 ‘peace walls’.

And a new Department of Communities-led programme is about to get underway in Lurgan and Craigavon as well as south Belfast in early 2022.

Sixteen sectarian interface barriers — among them nine in Belfast and four in Londonderry — have now been dismantled.

The ‘Together’ initiative has also seen more than 30,000 teenagers and young people take part in special cross-community camps. More than 24,000 of them were involved in a ‘Sport and Creativity’ programme and a further 6,000 participating in an initiative called Peace4Youth.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We remain fully committed to building a united community.”

And they pointed to the so-called ‘peace walls’ as a particularly important element of the ongoing work.

“Good progress has been made and we are committed to working in partnership with communities to create the conditions for the removal of all barriers,” the DUP and Sinn Fein politicians agreed.

Seven of the nine barriers removed in Belfast are in the north of the city — North Queen Street/Duncairn Gardens; Parkside Gardens/Mountcollyer Street; Longlands Road/Arthur Bridge; Torrens Crescent/Elmore Street; Squires Hill Crescent/Hazelbook Drive; and Newington Street and Brucevale Park.

The other two are in west Belfast — Springhill Avenue/Springfield Road and Springfield Parade/West Circular Road. And the four removed in Foyle were at New Gate, Ship Quay gate, Ferry Quay gate and Butchers gate, all in the Maiden city.

Finally the other interfaces which are now no more are in Portadown (Charles Street/Charles Park and Curran Street/Northway) and at Margretta Park in Lurgan.

An Executive statement added: “In addition to the interfaces that have been removed, a number of other structures have been reduced in nature or extended opening hours of access gates.”

Construction work has commenced on the long-awaited Limavady Shared Education Campus, one of four which have been given approval “and are progressing,” the report added.

Ten shared neighbourhoods, providing a total of 483 homes, have been completed. They are at Ballynafoy Close, Global Crescent and the Embankment in Belfast; Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown; Crossgar Road, Saintfield; Felden, Newtownabbey; Main Street, Dundrum; Market Road, Ballymena; Antrim Road, Ballynahinch and Dromore Street, Banbridge.