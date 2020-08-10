£180k cocaine plot accused Dewar hands himself into police

Defendant charged in same case as murdered Crossan

A man charged over a cocaine plot said to have involved murdered Warren Crossan has been remanded in custody after presenting himself to the police.

A PSNI officer told Lisburn Magistrates Court that Liam Dewar, for whom a bench warrant was issued after he failed to show for a previous hearing, had arrived at a police station last Monday.

The 26-year-old, from Rodney Parade in Belfast, is charged with possessing cocaine, possessing it with intent to supply and conspiracy to import and supply the class A drug.

The charges against 28-year-old Crossan were withdrawn after his murder in west Belfast.

Previous courts heard that Dewar was arrested on the A1 at Sprucefield with three kilograms of a compressed white powder hidden under the flooring of a Citroen Berlingo van.

A constable told the hearing that depending on its purity, the suspected cocaine could have a street value of as much as £180,000.

Dewar's phone was also seized and examined by the police.

Officers subsequently found a photograph of £15,000 in cash on the device, as well as a history of calls made to other suspects in the case.

The defendant later claimed that he had travelled to Dublin to hand over the £15,000 for the payment of damages to a vehicle, with the cash allegedly given to an unknown man in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

He denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

Warren Crossan

Dewar further claimed he had taken the picture of the cash as he had never seen that amount of money before.

District Judge Amanda Brady remanded him in custody and adjourned the case to August 24.

Murdered Warren Crossan was arrested on November 13 last year, the day that Dewar first appeared in court.

The 28-year-old was on bail accused of involvement in the importation of £180,000 of cocaine when he was shot dead in June.

He was targeted by Dublin-based mobsters connected to notorious hitman Robbie Lawlor (below left), who was murdered while allegedly collecting a drugs debt in Ardoyne, north Belfast, in June.

Dad-of-one Crossan was accused of providing the killers' getaway car - an allegation he strongly denied.

His grave in Milltown Cemetery was later vandalised, with unknown thugs shattering his headstone and destroying flowers.

He was the son of high-profile dissident republican Tommy Crossan, who was shot dead in 2014 after reportedly falling out with the Continuity IRA.

