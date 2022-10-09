20 brides have weddings plunged into chaos after dresses destroyed in Cathedral Buildings fire

Dresses destroyed and other firms lose valuable materials

Hazel Alderdice (left), owner of Perfect Fit and Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press outside Cathedral Buildings in Donegall Street

Twenty brides have had their weddings lunged into chaos as their dresses were destroyed in the Cathedral Buildings fire in Belfast city centre last Monday.

They were among dozens of pieces of precious clothing belonging to the customers of Perfect Fit, a dressmaking company based on the ground floor.

Seamstress Hazel Alderdice, owner of Perfect Fit, is not just dealing with the stress of losing her business and the customers it has affected; she's also eight months pregnant.

She said: “I've been growing this business for 15 years. I've lost everything that I've accumulated over that time - years of making patterns , buying technical pattern books, buying specialist machinery, mannequins, fabric, thread - every little tool in a dressmaker's arsenal.

“Yesterday I had to go out and buy myself a needle and thread. I was completely broken.

“But the worst thing is 20 brides have lost their wedding dresses. Possibly the most significant piece of clothing they will own in their lifetime, chosen with the greatest of care, now gone.

“Their weddings are fast approaching and their options are running out. My heart bleeds for all of them.”

The fire at the Cathedral Buildings in Belfast

Throughout the building 14 businesses and organisations including culture, arts and voluntary spaces watched on Monday as over 50 firefighters tried to bring the blaze under control.

Around 40 people who worked in the building have been left displaced and concerned about the future.

Chiho Tang, lead creative at Oranga, a graphic design agency in the building said: “Not only do I have the majority of nearly a decade of my portfolio in that building but all our tech equipment was very recently replaced with very high spec machines.

“My staff are devastated by this. I had hoped to attempt a recovery of our server as we have client work on it spanning the last 9/10 years. We have had to spend the last week redrawing artwork for clients.

“It’s all so surreal. We’ve been there five years and worked hard on creating a great space to work in and welcome clients to. Really difficult to take in to be honest.”

Media and marketing company Excalibur Press were also among the affected businesses. They employ eight staff and had four offices, one of which was a newly set up photography and videography studio.

Owner Tina Calder said: “I cannot replace 27 years of journalism and media history. I’ve hard copy clippings of every single story I’ve ever written, every publication I worked on and edited. Literally everything I have achieved in my career is evidenced in that building.

“I have gone from crying inconsolably to trying to be practical and working on our rebuild all week. But it’s exhausting. Emotions are high, everyone has lost so much.”

“We lost a huge amount of technical equipment. 14 MACs, camera and studio equipment, radio equipment and more. It is gut wrenching.”

Many people in the building watched on Monday as their studios and offices were completely eviscerated by the fire.

Paul Kelly, design director at Form Native, a brand and digital design studio, arrived to work to find his studio engulfed in flames with eight fire trucks at the scene.

He said: “Design is all about communication, bringing different things together to create something new, exciting, compelling. That’s what we had in Cathedral Buildings, a mixture of people, experiences, skills and attitudes that make working in the city rewarding.

“My studio held the physical library and archive of 20 years' practice – the irreplaceable things that nourish your creativity and give you a working home. Like so many others we are heartbroken to lose that. Now we want to work hard not to lose our community as well.

“I am deeply grateful that no lives were lost and now aware that we want space where we are not just surviving but able to thrive again.

“I want this to be another opportunity for us collectively to think about what a city is and who it is for – liveable and alive for everyone.”

A crowdfunding campaign has now been set up to support each of the tenants in the building. For information on how to help visit: https://igg.me/at/cqcollective