25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death: How Sunday Life’s front page shook the world

Our local and national rivals had all gone to press before the biggest story of the decade broke. Main pic: Getty Images

On the morning of August 31, 1997, Sunday Life was the only newspaper in Northern Ireland’s shops carrying the tragic news of Princess Diana and Dodi al Fayed’s deaths in Paris.

For thousands of people, our front-page headline ‘Diana Dead — 5am news’ was the first they knew of the princess’s shocking death.

Today, news of such a terrible event would be tweeted around the world in moments. But 25 years ago, it was a tip-off from a woman working at the Belfast telephone exchange which led to one of those rare ‘hold the front page’ moments. The paper ‘put to bed’, she rang shortly after midnight and asked if we had “heard the news”. I admitted we were in the dark.

I heard her nervously whispering to colleagues: “They don’t know.” After a little bit of coaxing she confided: “Princess Diana and Dodi have been in a serious car crash in Paris.”

Of course, the editor halted the presses. Our planned front-page story was binned as we awaited details.

News of the crash had yet to break on TV or radio, but within seconds of the call from the telephonist, the Press Association put out a ‘snap’ paragraph simply stating Diana and Dodi had been involved in car accident in Paris.

As anyone who was following the 24-hour news channels that night will recall, the information coming from Paris over the next couple of hours was shocking and conflicting. TV stations broadcast unconfirmed reports that a dazed Diana had got out of the wrecked car; it was claimed her injuries were not life-threatening.

One thing quickly became clear, though: Diana’s lover, Dodi al Fayed, had not survived the crash.

By 2am, we were confident enough of the facts to produce an edition saying that Dodi had died and Diana had been badly injured in a 100mph crash in a tunnel by the Seine, as the driver of their Mercedes limousine attempted to evade pursuing paparazzi.

At that stage, there still seemed hope Diana had survived, although footage of the mangled car didn’t bode well. It wasn’t until 4am, when the Foreign Office confirmed Diana’s death, that we began our final edition.

The intro to the report was the easiest I’ve ever written: “Princess Diana is dead.” No other story seemed to matter that Sunday. Or that week.

Even people with little interest in the royal family were caught up in the emotion. It wasn’t because Diana was a royal; it was because she was a beautiful young woman who had spent her whole adult life in the public eye.