£28k Post Office fraudster walks free from court

Disgraced former manager’s jail term suspended

This is the former Post Office branch manager who stole £28,000 from the company, claiming that he was under paramilitary threat to hand over money.

Michael Rice narrowly avoided going to jail on Friday for a fraud committed over the course almost four years.

His sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court was told the missing money was found during a surprise audit of the branch’s accounts.

It also heard multiple payments to online gambling firms had been made from Rice’s bank account.

The 32-year-old, from Norglen Drive in west Belfast, had already pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position committed between October 2015 and April 2019.

His offending emerged when auditors called to a Post Office in Belfast that he managed.

The unannounced audit on April 16, 2019, uncovered evidence of a lodgement and transaction made that morning at a work terminal registered to the defendant.

Addressing Rice, Judge Philip Gilpin said: “As I understand it, these were efforts made by you to balance the books in an effort to cover up a substantial discrepancy.”

After a full investigation was launched, Rice was sacked by the Post Office.

A further audit revealed his stock unit was short by £28,000.

With the matter reported to police and his bank account being examined, it emerged multiple credits for small amounts were made from a Post Office account over a period from October 2015 to the audit in April 2019.

The statements also contained records of multiple payments to online gambling firms.

Rice told police, a probation officer and a doctor he was acting under a paramilitary threat.

When Judge Gilpin asked the Crown barrister if there was any evidence to back up this claim, the prosecutor said there was “nothing” by way of “police intelligence or general information”.

The lawyer said the main expenditure in Rice’s bank account was online gambling.

A defence barrister said his client had raised £2,000 to pay back and would continue repayment efforts.

The court was told Rice was on benefits, acted as a carer for family members, had no criminal record and had been assessed as presenting a low risk of re-offending. Judge Gilpin also took account of the defendant’s poor mental health.

Citing Rice’s offending as a breach of trust, the judge said: “While your offending occurred against a large commercial organisation, it is not a victimless crime and there are people and organisations that suffer because of the type of crime you took part in.”

Judge Gilpin sentenced him to three years in jail, suspended for three years.

He told Rice “the matter now lies in your hands”, adding that should he re-offended in the next three years, he can expect prison.

A £3,000 compensation order, to be paid to the Post Office, was also imposed.

When Sunday Life approached Rice for comment, he declined to discuss the case.