£300k to keep the lights on at Stormont while Assembly not sitting

The Assembly has run up an electricity bill of almost £300,000 in recent months, even though it is not sitting.

Heating and lighting the corridors of power-sharing has cost £297,924 for electricity — and £98,306 for gas.

That is a total amount of nearly £400,000 in the current financial year so far — £396,230 to be exact.

TUV leader Jim Allister warned that the energy bill would fuel the feeling that Northern Ireland can do without devolution.

The overall bill covers the period from March, just after the DUP pulled Paul Givan out of the first minster’s office, automatically toppling Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill as deputy first minister.

Following the May election, the DUP refused to join the Executive in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, although some MLAs still use their offices occasionally.

Since then, the Assembly has met three times to attempt to form an Executive — failing each time — and to pay tribute to the late former first minister Lord Trimble.

The £396,230 bill only runs to the end of October, with five months of the financial year remaining and much of the amount accounted for in soaring energy bills.

Mr Allister said the high costs for often empty offices would hit the public more than the global causes of energy price inflation.

“While everyone understands that energy bills are rising due to Russian aggression in Ukraine and other global pressures, the fact that the cost is so high while Stormont is not operating and offices are often empty will feed the growing perception that we can simply do without devolution,” the TUV leader added.

The Alliance Party said it was time to overhaul how things worked at Stormont.

“At a time when people and businesses are crying out for help when faced with rocketing bills, it’s long past time the institutions were reformed so that no one party can block the formation of a government,’’ said MLA Andrew Muir.

“Parliament Buildings could be used day in and day out by MLAs there to deliver for everyone, rather than being underutilised and with devolution put on ice.”

A Stormont insider said most MLAs were still turning up for party meetings at least one day every week.

“But don’t forget that Parliament Buildings is more than just the MLAs. There are piles of civil servants as well as assembly staff and so on,” added the administrative official, who did not wish to be named.

“Then there are the ongoing tours, educational visits and other meetings, not to mention the obvious increase in energy costs.”

The Assembly Commission, which released the figures, said: “It should be noted that the increase in costs is mostly due to pricing increases in the wholesale markets.”

The almost £400,000 total for the last seven months compares to a total for the entire 2017/18 year of £260,365.

The bill for the entire year ending in March was £483,568, well up on the £285,728 during the previous year.