500 PSNI officers off due to Covid as a further 10 people die in Northern Ireland

More than 500 PSNI officers are currently off work because of coronavirus, with 477 self-isolating.

That accounts for a staggering 8% of the workforce, who are mourning the death of the first officer who had contracted Covid-19.

The part-time member, who was aged in his 50s and worked as an armourer, died at Altnagelvin Hospital on November 6. From Limavady and based at Strand Road in Londonderry, he leaves behind a wife and two young sons. A PSNI spokesman said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Insiders told Sunday Life that having so many officers off because of the virus is "crippling" policing.

"The officers who are at work are burnt out because they have so much to do," said a source.

"We are spreading ourselves really thin at the moment and the worry is dissident republicans, and other criminals, are taking advantage of this."

Yesterday it was announced that a further 10 people died across Northern Ireland after having been infected with Covid-19. The death toll recorded by the Department of Health stands at 846 since March.

There were also another 511 confirmed cases of the virus detected in the last 24-hour reporting period. A total of 46,359 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The number of people in intensive care is now at 49, with 39 requiring ventilation support. The bed occupancy rate in our hospitals stands at 98%.

The Department of Health's daily toll is based on a positive test result having been recorded. Government statistics agency Nisra which collates all deaths have recorded 1,105 deaths linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Tony Doherty took place at St Patrick's Church in Banbridge yesterday. He was the third member of his family to die from the virus within the space of two weeks.

His mother Angela Doherty and father Owen Doherty, who lived in Belfast, passed away within three days of each other.

The latest figures were outlined on the first day of a week-long extension of Northern Ireland's circuit-break lockdown.

The divergent positions of Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill were again exposed on Saturday in opinion pieces both leaders penned for the Belfast Telegraph.

Mrs Foster defended her party's use of the cross-community vote to block a further 14-day extension, writing: "The delays and difficulties of this week were deeply regrettable. I am sorry for the fear and frustrations it caused, particularly to businesses wanting clarity on the next steps.

"However, the DUP believed it was essential to reach the right agreement, not a rushed agreement.

"Rolling over the current regulations for another week or two without a concrete plan for reopening would have been immensely damaging to the economy."

Ms O'Neill said her party's position was guided by public health advice.

"That expert health advice from the Chief Medical Officer this week could not have been more clear cut - any move away from a two-week extension of the interventions would result in 'excess deaths'," she wrote.

"Were that advice different, and had it supported the easing of restrictions, then that's exactly where I would have gone. But it isn't. It's unequivocal, it is stark.

"Ease the restrictions, and that will result in more lives being lost."