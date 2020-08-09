£5.2m spent on ambulance firms: Union slams 'creeping privatisation'

Ambulances park outside the Accident and Emergency ward

Local health chiefs are spending increasing amounts of money on private ambulances, it has emerged.

More than £5.2million was shelled out last year, with such ambulances being used in almost 50,000 non-emergency journeys - close to 14 times the number recorded in 2015/16.

The figures were released to Sunday Life following a Freedom of Information request to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

In 2019/20 private ambulances were used to move more than double the number of patients than the previous year.

ProParamedics, a private contractor that has worked with local health trusts since 2012 and the NIAS since 2015, said it provided an important service to the NHS.

It added: "ProParamedics has always sought to work to the highest standards and as such became a member of the Independent Ambulance Association."

The services it provides are not specifically regulated by Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), unlike the NIAS.

ProParamedics said that subjecting it to RQIA regulation would require "a change in legislation".

A spokesperson added its staff were trained "to a standard that mirrors, and in some areas exceeds, those of NIAS non-emergency crews".

In a statement, the NIAS said it had "contracts in place with a number of independent ambulance providers to support our day-to-day activities at times when, as a result of increased demand on our service, our ability to respond to calls is challenged".

The Department of Health said private ambulances services were thoroughly checked before use.

A spokesman added:"When the NIAS contract for these services, it will inspect staff training records, vehicle insurance, liability insurance, vehicle PSV and cleaning records at quarterly contract meetings with independent ambulance contractors."

However, health care unions said the figures were proof of the creeping privatisation of the NHS.

Unison's Alistair Young added: "Unison opposes the unnecessary use of private ambulance services.

"We support the recruitment and retention of staff within the NIAS who have the same terms and conditions of employment and training necessary to provide high-quality patient care - that's a very clear line.

"As far as I am concerned, the NIAS should be recruiting to meet the current demand."

He added that staff shortages were to blame for the increasing use of private ambulances.

The NIAS previously said it had "identified a requirement in excess of 300 additional staff".

Worker shortages were brought into sharp relief in Newry and Kilkeel earlier this month.

The NIAS was so short of staff that there were no full-time ambulance crews in these areas on July 3.

Similar problems were identified prior to the coronavirus crisis, with data released in February showing that because of staffing issues one in six shifts could not be filled.

According to the NIAS website, non-emergency transport services "enables patients, usually vulnerable and dependent upon us, to get to routine appointments at hospitals and treatment centres throughout Northern Ireland".

This includes journeys to allow people to attend outpatient appointments and for transfers between hospitals.

The RQIA recommended in 2018 that the NIAS be placed in special measures, citing concerns with "infection prevention and control, hygiene and cleanliness".