£600 energy payment for the rich makes no sense, complains Jim Wells

A FORMER Stormont minister has questioned whether better-off households across Northern Ireland should receive the £600 energy payments.

Ex-DUP MLA Jim Wells also suggested the wealthier homes should donate the cash to charity. The salvo from the one-time health minister came as the long-delayed payments are due to finally roll out across the country from tomorrow.

“Should those who live in really wealthy areas such as the Malone Road or Helen’s Bay or parts of Lisburn receive the £600 grant? Surely they don’t need this help,” he said.

The former South Down Assemblyman had warned it would have taken many more months to formulate a system to distribute the £600 if it had not been made available to every household.

But he argued: “I would say, however, that there are areas which are obviously so affluent that they could have automatically been excluded from the £600 payment.” Mr Wells also quipped: “Some of these will only pass the money on to their domestic staff.

“There are areas that are so posh that nobody living there could possibly need help with their heating. A crisis there is having nobody available to clean their swimming pools or tennis courts.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “This payment scheme is being delivered by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)” and referred all queries there. But there was no response from BEIS to Mr Wells’ remarks.

The first of the energy payment vouchers are due to begin arriving through letterboxes from tomorrow, with more than half a million people having to redeem the money by a voucher at post offices rather than direct debit.

The overall roll-out is expected to take at least four weeks and those expected in the initial phases to receive the vouchers are the most financially vulnerable customers, including the elderly.

People who pay their energy bills via direct debit will receive the voucher directly into their bank accounts.

Post Office NI has also warned of potential scams and insisted it will not be sending emails or texts out ahead of the payment scheme.

Anything which customers receive in the format of a text or email is likely a scam, the external affairs manager of Post Office NI warned.