£6k bill for flying prisoner by private jet from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland

A private jet was chartered to take a lag from Britain to Ireland

A prisoner was transferred from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland by private jet at a cost to the taxpayer of almost £6,000, it has been revealed.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) paid the sum to a jet charter firm last year for what it described as a “prisoner transfer”.

The figure, comparable with a first class long haul air fare, was disclosed in response to a House of Commons question by Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry.

Emily Thornberry

Answering on behalf of the MoJ, the Minister of State for Victims and Vulnerability, Rachel Maclean, said the department paid aviation company PrivateFly Ltd £5,787.30 in April 2021.

The Redditch MP added: “We are content that the referenced payments were subject to normal MoJ controls and in line with government procurement card policy and was an appropriate use of public money.”

The prisoner’s name was not revealed nor was the reason for transporting them on a private jet rather than on board a regular scheduled passenger service.

In 2015, prisoner transfers from the UK to Ireland were put on hold after 10 prisoners — including three Real IRA terrorists — were released from jail after arriving in the Republic due a loophole in the law.

It came after one of the men challenged his detention arguing that he should be released after serving half his sentence, as would be the case England, rather than after two thirds which is the law in Ireland.

He made a successful appeal to Ireland’s Supreme Court which ordered his immediate release from jail.

Following that ruling, three Co Louth men, Fintan O’Farrell, Declan Rafferty, and Michael McDonald, made similar applications and were freed from Portlaoise prison.

They were sentenced to 28 years each at Woolwich Crown Court after they were caught by undercover MI5 agents in Slovakia trying to buy arms and explosives for a Real IRA terror campaign.

Known as the Slovak three, they are now suing the Irish government for damages claiming the extra time they spent in prison breached their right to liberty.