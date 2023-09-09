£725k outlay on boundaries revamp likely to rise further

A £725,000 Stormont project which was put on hold may have to be revamped — at further cost, it has been revealed.

Proposals on a shake-up of local government boundaries were left gathering dust when a government department decided to postpone them until after this year’s council elections.

But by then the Assembly and Executive were in suspension and no further action could be taken. And now it is more than a year since the commissioner who drew the plans up, Sarah Havlin, left office — and has not been replaced.

Asked if the recommendations of Ms Havlin are still viable, the Department of Communities would only say “technically”.

Yet the Alliance Party has warned some more changes are likely “at additional cost”.

“Although the proposed changes were modest, anomalies in the representation across some councils have now occurred due to population growth and change,’’ a statement said.

“If these necessary changes will now not be introduced until the 2027 election, it will probably be necessary to make further changes, with additional costs.”

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the total cost of the review which was completed 18 months ago was £752,000.

“The review was led by a commissioner who was supported by a small secretariat made up of officers seconded from the NI Civil Service.

“The commissioner is only ever a short-term appointment with a view periodically — every eight to 10 years — reviewing the local government boundaries. Sarah Havlin was the most recent appointee and her tenure ended on August 31, 2022.”

It is expected the proposals will have to be viewed by a new minister, should one emerge, before being put to an Executive meeting and then the Assembly for approval.

The review of the current local government map was the first since the former 26 local authorities were merged into the present 11, which went ‘live’ in 2015.

However, unlike the previous boundaries review in 2008/9, it was revealed the proposed changes are “not substantial”.