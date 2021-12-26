800 new sub teachers not enough to plug gaps in Northern Ireland schools

A pool of almost 800 teachers has been set up to help struggling schools across Northern Ireland - but it is still not enough to plug staffing gaps.

With uncertainty hanging over when schools will reopen after the New Year break, education chiefs insist demands for emergency cover is still exceeding supply.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the Education Authority (EA) has processed in the region of 800 new substitute teacher registrations.

She was responding to an Assembly written question from Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, chair of Stormont’s education committee, who asked what action is being taken to tackle staff shortages in schools.

DUP Minister McIlveen said: "I recognise that some schools are currently experiencing pressures with staffing availability and I am grateful for the hard work of the staff responsible for keeping schools running."

And she added her Department along with other bodies "is actively considering a range of options for how best to further assist schools in responding to the issues they currently face."

The Department added that the EA has advised there are in the region of 7,000 to 8,000 teachers on the NI Substitute Teacher Register database of which 3,000 to 4,000 can be "booked out" at any time.

"This includes a total of 1,412 new registrations which have been processed on NISTR during 2021, almost 800 of which have been processed since July," a spokesperson added.

"Current feedback from schools clearly demonstrates that despite these efforts demand for emergency cover in schools is sometimes outstripping current supply."

Nonetheless Minister McIlveen insisted she does not support any mass closure of schools or a 'circuit breaker' as some of the teaching unions have called for.

"I do not believe that mass school closures of any length, which would disrupt all pupils' learning, is an appropriate step. I believe that the best place for children is at school, not only for the educational benefits that accrue but simply for the positive impact it has on their general mental health and well-being at this time," the DUP Minister said.

"As a result, I have no plans for any period of mass closure of schools including the use of a circuit breaker."