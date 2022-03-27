A funeral fit for a punk: Mourners treated to classic tracks as Outcasts fanatic buried in favourite T-shirt

A Lurgan man has been buried in his favourite punk clothes and boots after a funeral that reflected his lifelong love of bands including The Damned, the Sex Pistols and Belfast’s The Outcasts.

Grandfather Ian Bunting (59) died from a rare form of pancreatic cancer last week, seven years after he was told he had three months to live.

The larger-than-life stonemason, known to his friends as Bunty, was one of the first punk fans in Lurgan in his youth, and his obsession never dimmed. He was a regular at the ‘headquarters’ of punk in Belfast’s self-styled Anarchy Centre.

Edith Gibson, his partner of 14 years, said in her final note to him: “Punk’s not dead. And I will love you forever.”

Ian, a fanatical follower of the still-performing Outcasts, was buried in his favourite T-shirt from the band.

Edith said: “He went as he was. He was a proud punk right up to the end. With his shaved head, people used to mistake him for Buster Bloodvessel from Madness. He and I planned his funeral in a way that meant something.”

Instead of hymns at the service in undertaker Ian Milne’s funeral home, mourners were treated to New Rose by the Damned, Get Over You by The Undertones, and Sid Vicious’s version of Sinatra’s My Way.

Ian with JJ Burnel from The Stranglers

As the coffin was being carried to Ian’s final resting place in Lurgan cemetery, The Outcasts’ The Cops Are Coming was played, along with Brutality by The Defects, another of his favourite local bands. As his remains were lowered into the ground, mourners recited the lyrics from David Bowie’s Ashes to Ashes.

Mourners applauded Ian’s son Aaron and his nephew Alexander Weatherall after they told emotional and hilarious stories about the former part-time door supervisor. Among their tales was how Ian used to offer his services to protect participants in Gay Pride marches in Belfast.

“That was the way of him — he always took the side of the underdogs,” said Edith.

“At his funeral there were people from both sides of the community because punk was such a unifying force.

“It still is extremely popular. People would be amazed at the number of new young punk bands that are emerging.

“And of course, there are huge numbers of punks who go to the big events, like Rebellion in Blackpool, where there are hundreds of bands playing over the weekend and which Ian loved to attend before his health made that impossible.

Ian with his partner Edith

“Ian tried everything and anything that was on offer to tackle the cancer. He worked part of every day until Covid hit and it was too risky for him to go in.

“But his sense of humour never left him. And I miss him every day. He was my whole life.”