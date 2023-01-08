A recipe to get the better of Imposter Syndrome from Bored of Lunch food blogger

With nearly two million followers across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and two books about to be released when we talk — they were second and third in the Amazon pre-order charts, with only Prince Harry’s memoir ahead — Nathan Anthony is currently experiencing a level of success most food bloggers could only dream of.

From publishing endorsements and viral posts, the appetite for his content has been validated in many ways, so it’s surprising to hear him talk about his battles with Imposter Syndrome.

“I had all these followers, people were recreating my recipes and I was writing books, and there were times when I was putting videos out there and thinking ‘what if a chef watches this and thinks ‘what is he doing? He’s cooking that back to front,’” Anthony reveals.

“I definitely had Imposter Syndrome and it’s something I’d never felt in my life before. I knew I’d gone to university and I’d done my Masters, so I knew I was qualified to do my job. But I’ve never worked with food before, so I was trying to validate how I cook, putting myself out there and opening myself to food critics.”

This past year has been about talking himself out of that fear of inadequacy.

“I just started thinking ‘do you know what, I’m a home cook’. The way I cook is my version, my take on a recipe and I’ve chefs telling me I’m doing a good job.

“I’m not a professional and I would never want to work in a professional kitchen. I’m just here to represent the home cooks who enjoy fitting healthy food around a busy lifestyle.”

He works in Belfast for a telecoms company by day and runs his Bored of Lunch blog in out-of-work hours. He’s an interesting blend of controlled corporate and laid-back creative.

His daily routine is dizzying: up early, load the slow cooker to record a recipe, go to work (if working from home, then lunch time will mean also recording a quick air-fryer recipe), finish slow cooker content, eat, gym, then edit his videos.

“I’d probably work until 11pm most nights,” the 31-year-old says. “I don’t think I could finish work at five o’clock and just sit there not doing anything all evening. I have to constantly be on the go.”

But he never expected Bored of Lunch to become the machine it has. It was a passion project born out of lockdown in 2020.

“I was in the supermarket and there was an old man in the tinned aisle and he was so distressed because there was nothing in the aisle, but the fresh fruit and vegetable aisle was full.

“Everybody was buying tinned food and dried pasta and it got me thinking ‘if I started doing a lockdown lunches blog, people might get on board with it.’”

He began posting, originally as Bored of Lunch Belfast, with no expectations.

“At the start I thought, sure nobody knows who I am, my face isn’t on it, if nobody watches and nobody pays any attention, it doesn’t matter.”

But people quickly did start watching, and from so many different locations he quickly dropped the ‘Belfast’ part of the brand. Today, the largest Bored of Lunch city following him is Dublin. With videos normally no more than 30 seconds long (“no one has the time to watch a two-minute video”) and his clever positioning as a busy young professional using two highly in-demand products — air fryers and slow cookers — to make fuss-free, largely healthy food, he has seen his popularity soar.

“There’s a niche for everybody online,” he explains highlighting the success of other local food bloggers as examples.

“I know if I go on @jillbakes_ then I’ll get baking recipes, if I follow Jim [@onlyslaggin] it’ll be BBQ content, with Gina [@DalyDish] it’s working mum meals. If you come on my page, you know you’re going to get a calorie counted air fryer or slow cooker recipe.”

While he describes himself as confident — he admits his first car was a somewhat attention-grabbing yellow sporty Seat Ibiza – it’s surprising how reticent Anthony is about sharing personal content.

“I follow people on social media and I think sometimes people can overshare. They tell you everything. This is all still quite new to me and I don’t quite know what I feel I can and can’t share. Like, do people want to know more about me?

“I know I put videos up of me on holiday and people liked that, so I am trying to put more, but I think there needs to be a line where I decide ‘that’s my private life and I’m not sharing that’ and it’s about figuring out where that line is.”

As his following has grown, so too has the level of recognition in life offline.

“I’m so proud of what I’ve built and my engagement is great. Where I struggle now is being recognised out and about. I was out on Saturday night waiting for my taxi and a guy came up and said to everyone ‘oh my god, there’s Bored of Lunch!’ And then all these people wanted a photo.”

While Anthony’s partner of five years is more than happy for him to do all the cooking at home (“my other half cannot cook at all, disastrous, so, so bad,” he laughs), there’s no desire to share his spotlight.

“She’s a doctor. Having patients coming in saying ‘I saw you on social media, I follow your partner for food’, it isn’t clinically comfortable. There has to be a line of separation between public and private and that’s where the line is.”

He was born in Portadown, Co Armagh, in 1991, too young to remember the parade disputes around Drumcree Church and the Garvaghy Road that dominated headlines in the mid-1990s.

“I remember as a kid there was a lot of army and police because it was a very divided community, but I don’t remember any trouble,” he recalls.

His parents, childhood sweethearts who met at 13, had Anthony at 17 and his brother seven years later.

“Back in the 1990s having a baby at 17 was a big thing, it got bad press,” says Anthony, but he sees the small age gap as a positive in their close relationship. While both parents work in more traditional areas (mum in banking and dad in construction) they’ve been supportive of the blog.

And it wasn’t his parents who taught him to cook. “I would have cooked with my granny and grandpa but when I would have asked mum if I could make dinner she always said no. She said, ‘I’ll come home and the house will be up in flames, I don’t trust you’.”

At primary school his class entered a product creation competition and won, seeing their chocolate muffin made by Irwin’s Bakery and sold on shelves as a result. “I remember thinking ‘oh here, I think I want to be an entrepreneur’,” he says.

He went on to study business at the University of Ulster followed by a Masters in HR at Queen’s University, Belfast. It was at university where he honed his cooking skills, making Yorkshire puddings and gravy for himself and his five housemates after a Saturday night clubbing.

Anthony has never faced any challenges with unwanted weight gain, but including calorie counts has long been a feature of the Bored of Lunch page, and both books — Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book and Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book — will include calorie counts for recipes.

Air frying is widely hailed as a healthier form of cooking, with studies showing they use significantly less fat compared to deep fat frying, although they’re not necessarily any healthier than using a conventional oven.

However, foodies who make a foray into the health and wellness field can be met with mixed results. Earlier this year, The Happy Pear had to apologise over a video claiming a vegan diet may reduce the risk of breast cancer, while a 2019 study by researchers at the University of Glasgow found that in the UK almost 90pc of social media influencers were sharing inaccurate health information.

Anthony is up front about not coming from a dietician background. Calorie counting is simply something he’s always done.

“I’ve always been into health and fitness,” he explains. “Everything I do, I track on a fitness app and I’ve always been mindful to have 2,200 calories a day and generally I stick to it as best as I can.”

His publishers, Penguin, brought in a dietician to verify all the recipes and their calorie counts, but Anthony says the prime aim of including the figures is simply to make people aware of what they are eating. He might focus on healthier recipes but what he urges most is balance, and the benefits of eating well that go beyond the waistband.

“Food impacts your head too. If you’re eating crap food every day you’re not going to feel good, your sleep’s not going to be right.”

Rewardingly, DMs have rolled in from people experiencing the benefits of his recipes. One couple messaged to say they had lost five stone between them, another had lost four stone since following the blog.

“That’s amazing, knowing I’ve actually influenced someone to change their lifestyle, be healthier and lose weight.”

But don’t call him an ‘influencer’.

‘Content creator’ is his preferred label, but there’s no denying the lifestyle, whatever you label it, comes with perks — most notably a recent free trip to Portugal — and navigating the world of #sponcon (sponsored content) is something he is very conscious of.

“I say no to brands every week. I don’t rely on my Instagram for money, I still have my job.”

And he has no plans to compromise that by giving up his day job. Life sounds so sweet that he laughs when I ask if there’s any X Factor style sob story lurking in his origins tale.

“No, no sob story and no scandal. I haven’t had any real things in my life that I’ve had to overcome, no tragedies,” he says almost apologetically. Even the notoriously toxic world of social media has gone fairly easy on him.

“There have been personal things on TikTok with people, not from Ireland, taking the mick out of my accent. How I say ‘air fryer’ gets ripped to shreds. People were writing it so much on my TikTok that I changed it in my bio to say ‘slow cooker and Ur Frur.’”

Nathan Anthony’s ‘Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book’ is out now and ‘Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book’ out on March 16, published by Ebury Press