Sunday Life

Back to belfasttelegraph.co.uk

| 4.9°C Belfast

Sunday Life

Close

Premium

A recipe to get the better of Imposter Syndrome from Bored of Lunch food blogger

Food blogger Nathan Anthony on secret to his home-cooking success, staying private online, and silencing his demons 

Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch at home in Belfast. Photo: Matt Mackey Expand
Nathan Anthony mixes online success with a steady job. Photo: Matt Mackey Expand
Slow cooker beef, sweet potato &amp; prune stew by Nathan Anthony Expand
Slow cooker celery soup by Nathan Anthony Expand
Strawboffee Cheesecake by Nathan Anthony Expand

Close

Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch at home in Belfast. Photo: Matt Mackey

Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch at home in Belfast. Photo: Matt Mackey

Nathan Anthony mixes online success with a steady job. Photo: Matt Mackey

Nathan Anthony mixes online success with a steady job. Photo: Matt Mackey

Slow cooker beef, sweet potato &amp; prune stew by Nathan Anthony

Slow cooker beef, sweet potato & prune stew by Nathan Anthony

Slow cooker celery soup by Nathan Anthony

Slow cooker celery soup by Nathan Anthony

Strawboffee Cheesecake by Nathan Anthony

Strawboffee Cheesecake by Nathan Anthony

/

Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch at home in Belfast. Photo: Matt Mackey

Chrissie Russell

With nearly two million followers across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and two books about to be released when we talk — they were second and third in the Amazon pre-order charts, with only Prince Harry’s memoir ahead — Nathan Anthony is currently experiencing a level of success most food bloggers could only dream of.

From publishing endorsements and viral posts, the appetite for his content has been validated in many ways, so it’s surprising to hear him talk about his battles with Imposter Syndrome.

Top Videos

Privacy