A rock ‘n’ roll mecca on the North Coast: Exhibition explores history of Portstewart and Limavady ballrooms

The amazing history of long forgotten and rundown ballroom that once hosted likes of Cream, The Kinks and Roy Orbison

A NEW exhibition in Coleraine has revealed how two tiny ballrooms on the north coast became unlikely magnets for music stars before the Troubles shattered the entertainment scene.

The Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison, Engelbert Humperdinck and The Kinks were among the leading lights that played at the Strand in Portstewart and Limavady’s Agricultural Hall, drawing crowds of upwards of 1,500 people for shows which also featured performances from the likes of the original Drifters, The Troggs and Freddie and the Dreamers.

But the Strand, at the end of the Crescent below Portstewart’s Dominican College, also bemused or angered a number of visiting acts with its rule that the shows had to end with a rendition of the national anthem.

Legendary blues musician John Mayall, whose Bluesbreakers bands included guitarists Eric Clapton and Peter Green, once recalled that he had actually left the stage after his gig but was ordered back on to play the anthem. He said it was the first — and last — time he played God Save The Queen anywhere.

He subsequently called the Strand “strange” and also included a recording of his band’s less-than-tuneful playing of the anthem on an album.

Cream's Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton

One man who was at the November 1967 gig said: “The convention was that at the end of each night, the performing group or showband would finish off by playing the national anthem, and all would be right with our little world.

“John Mayall was taken aback and we, the audience, were embarrassed and amused in equal measure.”

The story of the incident at the Strand — formerly the Top Hat and before that the Palais de Dance — is reported on storyboards at Coleraine Town Hall in the Let Me Introduce You exhibition, which traces the history of 39 music venues and dance halls, from smaller places like Dunloy and Stranocum to bigger towns such as Portstewart and Limavady.

Many of the visiting stars, like Herman’s Hermits and Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Titch would play gigs at both the Strand and the Agricultural Hall after travelling from earlier engagements in Belfast.

The exhibition tells how Lulu arrived too late to sing at the venue because she got lost on the way from Belfast.

The man largely credited with attracting the famous names was Bobby Platt, a building contractor from Portstewart who started booking acts for Saturday night dances in the boathouse of Bann Rowing club in Coleraine before branching out to Portstewart and Limavady in 1962.

The Strand is now a dilapidated, decaying building. The Agricultural Hall, meanwhile, is used by Limavady United Football Club.

Lulu

A large ledger on display at the exhibition details all the facts and figures surrounding many of the gigs, and discloses that Van Morrison, who can now command fees of £50,000 for a concert, was once paid £25 with his group Them for playing support to The Pacific Showband in January 1964. Some 702 fans paid six shillings and sixpence (33p nowadays) each.

The Kinks attracted a crowd of 1,301 in July 1966 and were paid £450 for their performance.

Cream, which featured Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, played the Strand in November 1967, with Rory Gallagher’s Taste in the support role.

Best selling Armagh-born thriller writer Stuart Neville was astonished to discover during research for a book that the band had played the Strand at the height of their fame.

He wondered what the nuns and the pupils of Dominican College would have made of hearing the group’s music, and asked himself if Cream had also played the national anthem. “I have many, many questions about that night,” he said.

One former regular said that 20 people walked out of the band’s show because they couldn’t dance to their music.

He added: “Sometimes coins would be thrown at the bands because what they were playing wasn’t to some folks’ tastes. They preferred the music of the showbands like the Royal, the Miami or Eileen Reid and the Cadets.

The Everly Brothers

“A lot of the English stars were surprised that their appearances were at what were listed as ‘dances’ because they knew that their music wasn’t the sort of stuff that you could dance to.”

The exhibition pays tribute to Henry McCullough, one of the north coast’s most famous musicians, who started off in local showbands before playing with Joe Cocker and Paul McCartney. Henry died in 2016.

The exhibition notes how the Agricultural Hall and the Strand closed in 1967 and 1968 respectively, with dance venues struggling to cope after the licensing laws permitted pubs to stay open longer and discos started to emerge.

The onset of the Troubles also had a huge impact on the entertainment scene, particularly after the UVF massacre of the Miami Showband as they travelled south from Banbridge in 1975.

Let me Introduce You, a free exhibition, is in Coleraine Town Hall until December 3