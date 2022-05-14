A showstopper as thousands flock back to Balmoral

Biggest event on the farming calendar hailed a huge success

THE Balmoral Show — the biggest event on the farming calendar — has drawn to a close attracting more than 100,000 visitors.

Apart from Wednesday when people had to take cover from heavy periodic rain showers, the rest of the four-day event at the Maze was drier, albeit with a wind chill factor.

Visitors were treated to hours of livestock judging, horse-riding and numerous stands full of locally produced food to taste, keeping the punters entertained.

This is the first time in three years that the show has been held in its usual May slot as it was cancelled in 2020 and held later in 2021. Out in the livestock arena the rings were full of cattle and sheep primed to try and gain the attention of the judges.

Making its debut appearance at Balmoral Show was the world’s cutest sheep, the Valais Blacknose breed.

Winning the breed’s first-ever championship at the show was Geoffrey and Irene Gray from Antrim.

“We run a small flock of ten Valais Blacknose sheep and are really delighted to have won the breed’s first ever championship here at Balmoral Show. Hopefully this win has boosted the breed and the value of our sheep,’’ said Geoffrey.

Emma Garrett from Boardmills visited Balmoral Show on Saturday afternoon with husband Richard and sons 12-year-old son Joshua and Myles (9).

Emma said: “We have had excellent weather for our visit. The main highlights for us were the funfair, and the poultry and pig sections as Joshua is a budding young farmer. Shopping at the small local suppliers sampling their food and local Hinch Distillery gin was my personal favourite.

“Joshua was also over the moon to meet his favourite country music singer Marty Mone. We had a super visit to the show.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots was among the politicians that visited the show. He enjoyed a visit to the pig rings where he befriended some of the exhibits scratching their backs to keep them calm.