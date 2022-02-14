A trip like this has never been attempted ... we hope the public can get behind us and little Jodi

Brothers-in-law sailing ‘flying’ Waszp across channel for charities that helped five-year-old boy battle liver tumour

Two brave brothers-in-law are sailing a ‘flying’ boat not much bigger than a surfboard across the North Channel in aid of a little boy battling cancer.

Matt McGovern and Robert Espey are taking on a challenge they described as “bonkers” to raise money for five-year-old Jodi Tomalin, who was diagnosed with liver cancer a year ago.

Both men are specialists on the waves, with Matt previously representing Ireland in the 49er class at two Olympic Games and Robert being a five-time Irish champion.

They recently took delivery of a new style of boat called a Waszp, a hydro-foiling dinghy with a fin that extends underwater.

The powerful craft is designed to ‘fly’ on top of the waves, and is nothing like the conventional boats Matt and Robert are used to.

Robert (36), an orthopaedic surgeon from Bangor, says: “Waszps are quite new and very hard to get. They are very light carbon fibre and are only really starting to take off in the UK.

“I am the first person in Northern Ireland to have one. Matt is expecting his soon.

“Sailing it is very different from anything we are used to. I got mine just before Christmas, and I’ve been out a few times on it, trying to learn how to handle it.

“Matt is a better sailor than me, but we are both finding it tricky to get used to. When you get on it, you know it is going to lift up out of the water, so it’s all about balance.

“The challenge is that we need the wind to get it going, but with the wind comes large waves, which would be very hard to sail in with the Waszp.”

Matt and Robert hope to sail their Waszps across the North Channel, from Ballyholme to Portpatrick, and back again — a distance of around 40 nautical miles.

The round-trip is expected to take between three and four hours non-stop, and to calm their families’ nerves, the sailors will be accompanied by rescue boats.

Robert, a member of Ballyholme Yacht Club, is married to solicitor Amanda (36), with whom he has two daughters, Elizabeth (6) and three-year-old Sophia. They have another baby due in April.

Matt (37), an Irish Sailing Association coach, is married to Melissa, and has two kids, four-year-old Mason and Myles (2).

Robert says: “A trip like this has never been attempted in a hydro-foiling dinghy. I’ve no doubt it will be a big challenge.

“I saw a man attempt to sail one round the Isle of White, which is 80 nautical miles.

“He didn’t make it, but he got close. I thought, ‘If he can do it, then we can do it too’.

“We both have young families, so the cause means a lot.

“I hope that people will get behind us to say buzz off to cancer.

“Hopefully we can raise some money for three very worthy charities: the Cancer Fund for Children, the Children’s Cancer Unit and Angel Wishes, who have all supported Jodi since his diagnosis last year.”

All three charities helped to keep Jodi smiling as he faced treatments that would be gruelling for anyone, never mind a child.

The little boy, his parents Jeremy and Lisa, and his younger brother Max (2) have all benefited from their support.

Since being diagnosed last March, Jodi has come through tough rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery to remove the tumour at Birmingham Children’s Hospital in August.

He’s now back at Ballyholme Primary School but still receiving weekly chemotherapy.

His parents decided to run the Belfast Marathon this year to raise funds for the charities that supported them.

So many people wanted to join them that they set up a ‘Jodi’s Giants’ page on Facebook, with dozens signing up for fundraising challenges.

Lisa (35), a self-employed personal trainer, and design engineer Jeremy (42), say they have been inundated with support since launching the appeal a few weeks ago. Lisa adds: “I don’t think I can put into words how I feel, but when I think about anyone helping the charities for Jodi, it makes me cry.

“One pensioner put £2 into the account. He said that he always had a little bit to spare at the end of the week. That broke my heart because he didn’t have to (donate it), it means the world. Every single penny counts.

“Jeremy and I decided we wanted to do something to give back to the charities, but we didn’t expect so many people would want to join us.

“The support that friends and family have given us throughout, from the very beginning, has been priceless.”

Jodi and his family are starting to look to the future following their incredibly tough year.

After chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumour, an MRI scan revealed that the operation had been a success, and Jodi’s parents were relieved to learn that he did not need radiotherapy.

He has continued with chemotherapy and will receive it weekly until May.

Lisa is proud as punch at how well her five-year-old has coped.

“He has been amazing. He absolutely nailed it. Anything we asked him to do, he did it,” she says.

“I stopped work immediately when he was diagnosed and concentrated on building his strength up by getting him out to the beach and exercising and making sure he ate properly.

“To look at him now, he looks no different than he did a year ago. He hasn’t lost much weight, which is so unusual after what he has been through.”

As they look to the future, the couple remain indebted to the Cancer Fund for Children, the Children’s Cancer Unit and Angel Wishes.

“Words could never explain what those charities do because they do so, so much,” Lisa adds.

“It was simple things like serving pizza in hospital and giving Jodi a small gift when he had to have treatment which helped get him through the whole day.

“At Christmas, the gifts all three charities gave the children were beyond anything you could have imagined. The smiles on the kids’ faces were incredible.”

If you would like to support Jodi’s Giants and donate to the charities that helped Jodi, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jodisgiants