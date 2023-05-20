A walk in the (car) park as models strut stuff at Victoria Square for charity

Some of the models at Friday night's show

Megan Green on the catwalk at Park & Stride

THE car park at Belfast’s Victoria Square was transformed into a huge catwalk on Friday night to put mental health front row for the final Park & Stride fashion show.

This event at the shopping centre showcased the latest spring/summer trends in a grand finale to the series.

The unique underground location and concrete catwalk provided a stark contrast to this season’s colourful eye-catching looks from Victoria Square’s top fashion brands, hand-picked by personal shopper Katherin Ferries and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney.

It took place during Mental Health Awareness Week, which culminates on Tuesday.

As part of a new partnership with local mental health charity MindWise, Victoria Square will use the event to raise awareness and funds to support the charity’s vital work.

Drawing on this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme of anxiety, Victoria Square is partnering with MindWise to make “mental health everyone’s business”, highlighting the impacts of this common but often misunderstood mental health condition.

Michelle Greeves, centre manager at Victoria Square, said: “As a centre, we’re passionate about providing a space for events with purpose.

“With the grand finale of our Park and Stride fashion show series, we wanted to do something a little different.

“We’re proud to support MindWise and use this event to launch our partnership for the year ahead. Mental health is everyone’s business, and through this event, we will not just raise vital funds to support the charity’s work but also raise awareness of how people can understand and improve their mental health.”

One of those taking part in the show was former Miss Northern Ireland Megan Green.

The 33-year-old model said: “I will admit I am a natural worrier and a bit of an overthinker.

“I have also felt anxious in the past — haven’t we all? It’s completely normal to experience worry and be prone to overthinking. Many people can relate to these tendencies, and it’s important to remember that you’re not alone.

“I believe it is important to have open and honest conversations with your friends and family about mental health.”

For more information about MindWise, visit www.mindwisenv.org​