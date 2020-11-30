A walk on the wild side: Dundonald family's autumn strolls with Gibby the ferret in tow

The Saulters from Dundonald have become local celebrities, thanks to their unusual furry friend. Jade Beecroft meets the clan

When Rebecca Saulters takes her family out for strolls around Stormont Park or paddles in the sea at Crawfordsburn, she knows she's bound to be stopped by passers by keen to take their photo.

A first they look like a typical family out for a walk. There's Rebecca and her fireman husband Alan (37), their three kids Ollie (10), Jasper (6) and Binky (4), and their two basset hounds Betty and Mabel.

But look closer and you may see a flash of cream curled up in Ollie's backpack or frolicking with the dogs in the surf.

That's because when the Saulters family go for a day out they also take along their pet ferret Gibby.

Bridal make-up artist Rebecca (33) says she's well used to people stopping her to ask questions when she's out and about with Gibby on his leash.

The cream ferret adores his family walks, chasing his doggy brothers through the autumn leaves and even swimming in the sea.

But his legs are shorter than everyone else's, so when he gets tired one of the kids carries him in a specially-made backpack with breathing holes and a clear front so he can still see what's going on.

"He absolutely loves going out and we walk him with the dogs at least twice a day," says Rebecca. "He chases the dogs and loves going for a beach walk.

"We keep him on a harness and lead for safety but I wear wellies so I can wade into the sea and let him have a swim.

"When he's tired, or when we need to keep him safe if there's loads of other dogs around, we just pop him in his backpack.

"You know he's content because he just curls up and goes to sleep. Sometimes you can even hear him snoring over your shoulder."

The Saulters are a family of animal lovers. In addition to Gibby, Betty and Mabel, they also have a deaf cat called Ivor who they rescued from the side of a road.

Rebecca remembers: "We were driving through Dingle, in Co Kerry, on our way home from a holiday, when we literally just saw this kitten at the side of the road. We were terrified he was going to get run over so we stopped and picked him up - I had to stop the traffic to get him.

"As soon as I lifted him he started purring. It was a six-hour drive back home and we took him straight to the vet to check for a microchip but there wasn't one.

"The vet thought he was about seven weeks old and had probably wandered off from his mum and got lost because he was deaf and hadn't heard her calling."

Rebecca and Alan are firm believers in the benefits of children having pets and being given the responsibility of looking after them.

Ollie lost his guinea pig earlier this year, so for his 10th birthday at the start of April, they decided to do something a bit different.

Rebecca had been researching ferrets online and watching videos on how to care for them on YouTube. She felt a ferret would make an interactive and fun family pet.

"Ollie's guinea pig had just died and he was heartbroken," she explains. "I wanted to get him a pet with a bit more personality, so I started researching ferrets. I found a pet shop that sold exotics and had put a post on Facebook appealing for a home for their last ferret.

"He'd been in the store for six months, his litter-mates had all gone, and when lockdown hit in March he was all alone in an empty shop.

"The owner said people didn't want him because he was cream with brown eyes. Cream ferrets are meant to have pink eyes. But we thought he was gorgeous just the way he was."

Because of the Covid-19 travel restrictions Gibby was dropped off at his new home and quickly became part of the family. He sniffed and accepted the dogs, and loved playing with the kids.

"He slotted into our routine really easily," says Rebecca. "He has a large cage in the garage where he sleeps at night, along with the dogs and Ivor, who all have beds in there too.

"Then in the morning I wake them all up and take them for a walk on the fields near our house; Gibby loves running after the dogs.

"Then they spend their days in the home with us as house pets. They're all a big part of the family.

"One of Gibby's favourite things is playing out in the street with Ollie and Jasper and all our neighbourhood kids. He puffs his fur up and runs around like a mad thing."

Gibby has become something of a local celebrity; all the people in Rebecca's neighbourhood know him.

He's even got his own Instagram page @gibbysadventures where Rebecca posts regular photos of his family days out.

When they go out in the car, Gibby travels in his own crate in the boot beside the dogs - or in his special backpack.

He's even known in the corridors of power… almost. The family live near Stormont Park so he goes for walks in the grounds several times a week.

"People are always stopping us to ask questions," laughs Rebecca. "Especially when we take him somewhere new. Most of them have never seen a ferret on a lead… or riding along in a child's backpack. When his legs get tired we all take it in turns to carry him."

Rebecca says surprisingly Gibby is clean, although he does have a distinctive smell which is why he sleeps in the garage, and very well house trained - he does his business in the bottom corner of his cage.

She adds: "Ferrets make amazing pets; they're so affectionate - it's almost like having a small dog. But they are a big responsibility; like with any pet you do need to do your research and be ready for the commitment."