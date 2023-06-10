Accused ‘part of gang behind £70k rural crime spree’

Tools and vehicles stolen between June and October last year, court told

A MAN accused of involvement in a spree of rural burglaries across Northern Ireland which netted a crime gang more than £70k worth of tools and vehicles has appeared in court.

Ryan Douglas Bowen confirmed he understood each of the charges against him when he appeared in court in Ballymena on Friday via video link.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, also faces drug charges.

In relation to the alleged rural crime spree — he is accused of 32 offences including theft from vehicles, and criminal damage, alleged to have been committed between June and October last year.

One of the criminal damage offences alleges that Bowen “damaged a quantity of chickens.”

Earlier this year his co-accused 38-year-old Samuel David Todd, listed as no fixed abode, Newtownabbey, was freed on bail facing a total of 28 charges

At that time a Detective Sergeant told the court it is the police case that Todd is an “integral part” of a crime gang responsible for “24 incidents of rural burglaries and thefts” in mid-and-east Antrim.

The particulars of the offences allege the pair burgled buildings and sheds in Ballymena, Broughshane, Carnlough, Glarryford, Islandmagee and Randalstown, often targeting neighbouring or nearby properties in a single night.

One property on the Killycowan Road in Glarryford was hit twice in two weeks last August.

The court heard that while the large majority of stolen items were power tools such as chainsaws, strimmers, drills, and angle grinders, there were also high value items such as a £15,000 Toyota pick up truck, a £3,000 trailer, a £1,500 pressure washer and a £900 diesel tank.

The police officer said even with a conservative estimate, in total the victims had lost “at least £70,000” of belongings.

The court heard that each incident followed a very similar pattern whereby sheds, outbuildings or vehicles were broken into during the early hours and an “oil-like substance was sprayed on surfaces”.

In one incident, the gang cut a hole into a farm shed to steal power tools.

A police officer said he believed he could connect Ryan Douglas Bowen to each of the charges.

Bowen was granted bail but with a plethora of conditions, similar to those of his co-accused Todd, including tagging, a curfew, having or using a mobile phone and travelling in a private vehicle.

The cases are due back before the court in the first week of July.