Actor Sam Neill reveals IRA bombed grave to help fulfil dying wish of relative

The graves of Edith Somerville (right) and Violet Martin lie side by side in the idyllic St Barrahane's, Castletownshend

The IRA blew up a Church of Ireland grave in Co Cork so that a relative of Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill could be buried alongside her writing partner.

The Omagh-born star reveals in his autobiography that the bombing took place to fulfil the dying wishes of his mum’s cousin, writer Edith Somerville, who wanted to be laid to rest alongside Violet Martin, who both used the pen name of Martin Ross, after she died in October 1949, aged 91.

Edith Somerville and Violet Martin

He said: “They were most famous for a series called The Irish RM, which was adapted into a very successful television series some years ago.

“They were clearly devoted to each other, and lived together for years at Edith’s large Georgian family house in Castletownshend, Drishane House, until Violet died.

“Edith continued to write under Somerville and Ross still, saying she was in contact with Violet via a medium. One of us once asked Mum if they were lesbians. Mum replied: ‘Darling, they wouldn’t know how.’

“After Violet died, Edith’s express wish was that she be buried alongside Violet in her grave behind the gothic St Barrahane’s Church of Ireland.

“The church sits on a rocky promontory above the village, which tumbles down the hill to a beautiful small harbour. Finding space for Edith in the grave proved problematic — it was pretty much solid rock and they were at a loss as to what to do.

“The answer was a very Irish solution: someone thought perhaps some small explosive might be a shortcut. And this being Ireland, someone knew someone who was with the local IRA. They were happy to help and indeed had the explosives to hand.

“But the IRA boys slightly overdid things. They blew Violet’s grave to bits. There was an enormous explosion and the village was covered in debris and such remains, as there were of Violet as well. Yes, some people are hard to shake, even after death.”