Adrian Dunbar says Liam Neeson's mocking led to cut Stars Wars role

He won legions of fans for his famous catchphrases on Line of Duty but the Force was not with Adrian Dunbar when he was axed from being in Star Wars after Liam Neeson mocked his accent.

Speaking to his Line of Duty pal, Martin Compston and Gordon Smart on the podcast Restless Natives, the 64-year-old Fermanagh actor, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings in the police drama, said: “I did get a gig in Star Wars actually. It was this big blue screen shoot, I was in a kind of saucer type of thing with a couple of other guys. I didn’t quite know what was going on really.

“I was playing this character supposedly called Bail Organa who was one of the dudes, not that I knew much about it. But I had a line!

“I remember it was all dark out on set and I heard somebody saying ‘that’s the worst American accent I’ve ever heard.’ And I said ‘who the f**k is that?” And it was Liam Neeson taking the piss out of me so that was funny. So eventually I got this note to say ‘we’re not using him. He was actually off fighting in the Clone Wars. It would have been great to be part of Star Wars but you know, we all miss these things.”

Episodes of Restless Natives are available every Wednesday on the usual streaming platforms.